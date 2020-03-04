DeKalb County United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter hosts District Meeting

The General John H. Forney United Daughters of the Confederacy 93rd District meeting was held recently in Fort Payne, Alabama.
The DeKalb County Chapter was host to the six chapters in the Northeast Alabama region. Approximately 55 members and guests were in attendance. The theme of the meeting, “Education Is the Key,” followed the President General’s message of educating individuals in the true Confederate history. Table centerpieces included Confederate history books and First National flags. During registration, music of the 1860’s was provided by Wilma Fletcher, Russ Hare, Glenda Justice, Mickey Luck, Brian Roberts, Elijah Roberts and Jenalee Roberts of the “Mentone Porch Pickers.” Mrs. Martha Stanley, DeKalb County Chapter President, gave a warm welcome to all attending. The guest speaker was Mr. Harold Bouldin of the DeKalb County Rifles Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans. Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal from “Backwoods Barbecue.” Two members, Vivian Harris and Carolyn Hall, each received the “Annie Rowan Forney Daugette Award” for their extraordinary benevolent activities with Veterans from District Director, Sherry Clayton and Co-Director, Gwen Williams. After a business session, the meeting closed with everyone singing “Bless Be the Ties that Bind.”
