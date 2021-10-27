Harcrow announces re-election bid for commission president

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow has announced his intention to seek another term. President Harcrow is the longest serving commissioner in the history of DeKalb County. He served three terms as a district commissioner and then elected to three terms as President of the commission. Mr. Harcrow is also one of the longest serving commissioners in the state. He has served as President of the Alabama County Commission Association, Board of directors of the National Association of Counties, National Board of Directors Rural Action Caucus, Mayor and City Councilman.
Mr. Harcrow has been married to Mrs. Susan Rosser Harcrow 47 years they have two children and three grandchildren: Sarah Jenkins and her husband Joel and Jackson Harcrow and his wife Leeah and Grandchildren Leah and Gabby Jenkins and Rosser Harcrow. Mr. Harcrow is the son of Jack and Zelma Tumlin Harcrow, grew up in Rainsville and attended Plainview High School, Northeast State Community College and Jacksonville State University. Mr. Harcrow has been a minister of the Primitive Baptist Church for 51 years and still has pastoral care of those same churches.
He says “I wish I had words to express my appreciation to the people of the county where I and my family have been for almost 150 years. They have been so gracious to me and my family space would not allow me to express my thanks. I will seek office again and I intend to continue our direction. No county in the state is more financially sound than ours yet all problems are never solved and there are always improvements to make. Our employee’s, the great staff we have and the commissioners I’ve had to work with have always held the highest regard for me and I for them and even though we all have different and good ideas we have worked together for the common good. Our county has been kept in the black through mass tragedy in the form of deadly tornadoes, recession and other obstacles. I have worked with every official, city, board and group the best I could and I intend to continue in that avenue. Again, I thank the people of our county and our different agencies for allowing me to serve for all these years and to all my family without whom I could have accomplished nothing. I grew up with the best parents and grandparents one could have, though not perfect in all they did they were hard working DeKalb Countians. Whether elected again or not I can say that I have been blessed far beyond what I deserve, to live in the best place on earth and be a part of a common thread that runs through our many and varied communities. May God bless all of you and I humbly ask again for your support”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.