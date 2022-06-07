Annual Fiddler's Convention returns

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.