Annual Fiddler's Convention returns

Landmarks of DeKalb revived the DeKalb County Fiddlers Convention on June 4.
After taking a couple of years off for COVID-19, the event returned with talented local performers on the stage of the Fort Payne Opera House.
The convention will featured 12 different categories, with over $5,600 in prizes.The winners in the various categories included Steve Ivey in first place for mandolin and Rick Roler in second place; Mason Martin 1st place in dobro; Steven Ivey first place in flat-top guitar and Mason Martin in second place; Steven Ivey first place in bluegrass banjo; Jake Landers first place in old-time banjo, Steven Ivey first place in the senior fiddler category with Barry Bailey finishing second.
Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown thanked the performers for competing and Cindy Tanner for her assistance in making the event happen. Sponsors included Wright Electrical Supply, Edward Jones , Robert Johnson Roofing and Construction, Chris Kuykendall of State Farm, First Fidelity Bank, GH Metal Solutions, First State Bank, Westmoreland Tire, and Wilson Funeral Home.
