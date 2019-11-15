The DeKalb County Board of Education heard from County Registrar David Marks on Thursday, receiving an update and information on the work his office has been conducting.
Marks presented the board with a detailed process and efforts conducted to help school counselors in the county since the registrar office's start date is September.
According to Marks, one of the first steps taken upon registration is the verification of address, which aids in the zoning of that student in the school system.
The amount of paperwork involved has diminished to an extent.
“We haven’t been able to eliminate that completely, but documentation is now scanned in and uploaded into a shared Dropbox, so their school counselor has immediate access to those files,” said Marks.
Parents or guardians are also provided with a login to the Inow portal, which provides them with their student’s grades and information.
“This is not something new, it’s something we’ve had before, but now when a student registers, that parent is given the login information before they leave my office,” Marks said.
He said a school counselor wears many hats, and their day is consumed with making sure they have testing, graduation, and college materials ready.
“The combined time saved for school counselors [by using the registrar’s office] is at an average of 13.29 days,” Marks said.
That’s 13.29 days a counselor can use back into their work instead of spending that time registering students.
“That shows you the impact it’s having by taking the registration process off of those counselors,” he said.
According to Marks, in September and October, there were 186 new students enrolled in DeKalb County.
“This has definitely been a good program and a good start,” Superintendent Jason Barnett said.
The board heard attendance and SIR updates from Attendance Officer Chris Hairston.
Hairston provided the board with an analysis of the various fluctuations and information regarding each report.
He said they are required to present the attendance report for the 2019 school year.
In Thursday’s work session, county board members, alongside Barnett and the audience, witness a presentation from the Crossville High School Robotics Team, who placed 2nd in the Northeast Alabama BEST Robotics Competition.
The CHS Robotics team will be traveling to Auburn University on Dec. 7 to compete in the state competition.
Barnett expressed his sentiments of pride for the teams’ accomplishments, and the board offered the team their support and said they would help assist the team financially for their upcoming competition.
– Editor’s note:
An in-depth story about the CHS Robotics team is being developed and will appear in a future edition of the Times-Journal.
Also, during the meeting, the county board members and Barnett acknowledged and congratulated various athletes from Geraldine High School on their achievement and performance.
• The board recognized the Geraldine Volleyball Team for their achievements as the 3A State Runner-up.
• Board members recognized Collin Mayfield, 3A State Champion Cross Country winner from Geraldine.
• The board congratulated Geraldine senior Jake Peppers on signing a D1 scholarship to play baseball for the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks.
• Barnett also recognized the DeKalb County Fine Arts performances.
• Barnett commended the Jacksonville State University Ed. S. Cohort group on their completion on Wednesday night.
The board approved the early graduation of the following students:
• Collinsville High School – Carli Watwood, Amanda Hamilton and Brittany Aul.
• Geraldine High School – Addison Nicole Puckett, Judson Smith, William Smith Jr. and Kirby Smith.
• Plainview High School – Rebecca McGee
• Valley Head High School – Daisy Hernandez and Brian Rosales [approved at the previous meeting but present were Avion Gelfenstein and Rachel Collins].
The board also:
• approved bids on the following utility vehicles: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with work bed - Donohoo Chevrolet - $31,854.28 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with work bed - Donohoo Chevrolet - $31,854.28.
• accepted the retirement of Kathy Lingerfelt - CNP worker - Plainview High School - retirement - 1/1/20.
• accepted the resignation of Carol Goodridge - store worker - Ider High School - resignation - 12/31/19 and Brittney Graham - pre-K teacher - Crossville Middle - resignation - 12/20/19.
• approved on-the-job injury for Connie Coots - CNP worker - Fyffe High School - 0 days and Alice Durham - store worker - DeKalb County Technology Center - 0 days.
• approved the leave of absence of Montye Thompson - speech pathologist - Ider High School - 9/9/19-12/20/19 (extended from 11/11/19), Julie Abbott - CNP manager - Crossville Elementary School - 11/18/19-1/17/20, Kimmy Hanners - CNP worker - Geraldine High School - 8/2/19-1/15/20 (extended from 11/4/19), Natalie Greeson - elementary teacher - Fyffe High School - 1/2/20-4/30/20, Teresa Word - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 9/16/19-12/19/19 (extended from 11/1/19), Kendra Varner - pre-K auxiliary teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School - 1/6/20-4/24/20, Terry White - bus mechanic - bus garage - 6/27/19-12/19/19 (extended from 9/30/19), Ashley Williamson - secondary English language arts teacher - Sylvania High School - 12/2/19-3/13/20, Kelbi Ballenger - elementary teacher - Moon Lake School - 11/7/19-12/9/19, Jessica Corsentino - pre-K lead teacher - Collinsville High School - 9/23/19-1/1/20 (extended from 11/22/19), Jimmie Faye Kilgo - 12-month custodian - Crossville Middle School - 4/24/19-12/23/19 (extended from 10/7/19) and Susan Lowden - pre-K auxiliary - Geraldine High School - 8/21/19-1/6/20 (extended from 10/18/19).
• approved the support placements of Jimmy Benefield - technology coordinator - facilities (2019-176) effective Jan. 1, 2020, Jason Lindsey - instructional aide - Ruhama Jr. High School (2019-196) effective 11/4/19, Misty Gilbert - bus driver - Ider High School (2019-219) (effective 1/1/20), Larry Colvin - assistant custodian - Crossville Elementary School (2019-220), Alicia McDaniel - CNP worker - Crossville Elementary School (2019-221), and Anitra Brooke Frazier - CNP worker - Ider High School (2019-2022).
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Collinsville High School - Perry Hughes – baseball, Jeff Chandler – baseball and David Hernandez – soccer. Fyffe High School - Andrew Hatch - indoor/outdoor track, Geraldine High School - Thomas Willoughby – football, Kelly Armstrong – softball, Cassie Black - girls basketball, Jody Harper - football, baseball and Carlos Benitez - football, baseball.
• approved the following contracts: Kelbi Ballenger - homebound - IDEA B, Brittany DuBose - sign language interpreting services substitute - IDEA B, GO PLAY Therapy - pediatric speech therapy – Local, Tawnya Bobo - 21st Century Crossville teacher - Title IV, Haley Harbour - 21st Century Crossville teacher - Title IV, Tracey Walker - 21st Century Crossville teacher - Title IV, Joanne Maze - ESL newcomer tutor - Title III, Karen Prestwood - Moon Lake after School Program - After School Program fees, Tim Janzen - central office landscaping – local, Lori Willyard - Ruhama CNP support – CNP, Rhonda Jolley - 21st Century teacher - Title IV and Gary Gattis - student technician – local.
• approved Barnett’s recommendations, comments and reports: easement for fire hydrant at Ider High School, Geraldine lease agreement, tech school sub route increase from $25 to $30 per day, effective 11/1/19, and request permission to place pending board approval.
• board members nominated Randy Peppers as chairman and Robert Elliot as vice-chairman for the 2020 year.
• an executive session was held that evening to discuss ongoing litigations. No action was taken.
The next meeting will be held on Dec. 10 with the regular meeting at 5 p.m. and the work session at 4:30 p.m.
