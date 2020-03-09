Interested in starting your day in a positive way? Experience yoga while enjoying the beauty that is DeSoto State Park! Join instructor Destin Padgett and park naturalist Brittney Hughes for a great outdoor experience of strengthening yoga poses and hiking along beautiful trails. This hike will be a mix of trail hiking with an outdoor yoga session. Combining hiking and yoga practice in the great outdoors confers benefits unmatched in any other setting. You get the light cardio and strength-building that hiking offers, the toning, flexibility, and relaxation that yoga offers, and the powerful connection to Mother Nature that being outdoors offers.
What to know
Yoga poses are alignment based which makes them perfect for those beginning or continuing their yoga practice. Wear closed-toe shoes & weather appropriate clothes; bring a hike-friendly yoga mat or towel if you wish (most poses will be standing poses), water and a snack.
About the hike
This hike is approximately 1.5 miles total, but considered moderate to strenuous due to the mountainous terrain and elevation. Will be hiking on rocky terrain down to the West Fork of Little River and walking upstream to the view of DeSoto Falls.
Date: March 26, 2020
Time: 4:00 pm
Where: DeSoto State Park-Fort Payne, Alabama. Meet at DeSoto Falls Picnic Area (about 7 miles from main park area of DeSoto State Park) Coordinates: 34.549124, -85.589668.
Fee: $10.00 per person. ($4.00 per vehicle to park in picnic area) Pre-registration is required, so we know how many to expect. Hike is open to ages 8 to adult. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov for more info or to pre-register.
Things to bring
Plenty of water and/or sports drink, snacks/lunch, hiking poles/staff (optional), sturdy shoes (open toe shoes are not recommended)
Weather
Please be sure to dress appropriately according to seasonal temperatures/weather. As with all outdoor events, if it is stormy or very poor trail conditions, we may have to cancel. If the weather is questionable, please call the park before you leave home to check if the hike is still on (256.845.0051) www.alapark.com/DSP-Yoga
