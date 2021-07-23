Rainsville approves sewer line maintenance

The Rainsville City Council on Monday night approved maintenance to the city’s sewer lines from the north side of George Wallace Drive towards Alabama Highway 35.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said most of the lines Jones Utility Service has already cleaned around had around two inches of sediment.
He said sewer line maintenance is a critical part of the infrastructure and should be cleaned every two to three years to ensure proper working conditions. However, “it’s something that hasn’t been done in years.”
Councilman Derek Rosson said the current lines have been utilized since 1978.
Lingerfelt said Jones Utility Service has found two major busted places and those had to be fixed right away.
“Along with that, he found some spots with a possibility of a sag in a line where only a quarter of the line is being utilized,” he said.
With many sewer problems avoided through regular maintenance, Lingerfelt said Jones Utility Service will also evaluate the conditions of the utility pipes, identify leaks, clogs and other issues via equipment capable of traveling hundreds of feet into pipes providing the city with insights into what repairs and replacement pipes are needed.
“They use a device that goes in and sprays pressurized water to clean the lines,” he said.
During Monday night’s regular council session, the council approved maintenance of the city sewer lines from Jones Utility Service at the cost of around $18,000.
Upcoming street paving initiative
During the Monday evening work session, Councilman Rickey Byrum also announced repairs to Kirk Road and Kain Avenue.
Lingerfelt said multiple roads were repaired last year due to damage sustained by flooding. At the time, he said, city officials, Engineer Sam Phillips and Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and this year, they received $63,000 of the $75,000 to $80,000 the city spends repairing roads.
“That was a pretty good turnaround and what we are trying to do is use some of that money to fix some really bad spots,” he said.
Byrum said Kirk Road and Kain Avenue would be good places to utilize those funds.
“There’s a place on the asphalt where it’s about 18 inches deep,” he said. “We will bring that to you all in the near future.”
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze announced the Alabama Public Library Service was recently awarded a grant that will allow all libraries to receive new computers based on population census. The Rainsville Library will be receiving five new computers.
Cruze also announced the Fort Payne High School robotics Team will be hosting two series of classes at the library for children ages 7 to 12 who are interested in learning how to build a Lego robot. Classes are scheduled for Aug. 2,3,9 and 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library. For regular updates visit and follow the Rainsville Public Library Facebook page at @rainsvillelibrary.
The council also:
• accepted this year’s street paving project bid from Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. of $289,609.88. The project includes Malcolm Avenue Southwest, Rabbit Run Road Southwest, Tucker Road Southwest and Santileon Lane in Rainsville.
• approved to amend the $4,000 sum quotes for headwalls on Boozer Road to a total amount of $5,400.
• approved the placement of (nine) concrete headwalls and grates on Plainview Road at the cost of $14,000.
• approved training for City Clerk Kelly Fraizer Aug. 3 and 6 in Tuscaloosa Alabama.
• approved training City Court Clerk Tammy Mason Aug. 20 in Hoover, Alabama, with a $325 registration fee.
• approved to send Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson and Assistant Police Chief Matt Crum to attend the annual Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Summer Conference from Aug. 2-5 in Orange Beach, Alabama, at the cost of $450.
• approved to send Derek Husky to replace Derek Summerford of the Rainsville Fire Department at the annual Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs Summer Conference on Aug. 8-12 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
• approved Sandy Little to participate in Virtual Revenue and Animal Control courses on Aug. 11-13.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.