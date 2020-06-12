Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest set for June 27

The Little River Arts Council plans a Community Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest and Exhibit June 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Colorful displays will fill the sidewalks at the MERF Walking Trail at 4561 Alabama Highway 117 in Mentone, next to Moon Lake Library, according to project coordinator Kelly Leavitt.
Various colors of sidewalk chalk will be provided -- or participants may bring their own. Leavitt said contestants should come prepared with ideas of what they would like to create.
Each individual or family will have a 20-foot space on the path, so social distancing can be observed. The path is about 4-feet wide. All ages are welcome to participate.
As precautions, Leavitt said chalk should not be shared between groups, children are encouraged to stay with their families, masks are strongly encouraged but not required and hand sanitizer will be made available.
As of Friday, nine groups had registered with 24 total entrants. Leavitt invited the community to come to view the art and vote for the “best of” in different categories that morning. Voting will be tallied at 11:45 am and prizes will be given for the various categories. All entrants will enjoy a complimentary treat from the ice cream truck that will arrive at 11 am. For non-participants, treats will be available for $3.
Pre-register by Thursday, June 25, at https://www.littleriverartscouncil.org/chalk-art.html so the arts council can mark off a 20-foot space. Registration will be confirmed by email. This event is limited to 50 entrants.
The Little River Arts Council is a non-profit, tax-exempt public membership organization. Non-artists can join, and members come from all over the southeastern United States. Dues, payable annually, are $10 for students, $25 for individuals, $40 per family, $100+ for supporters and $500+ for patrons.
“Annual membership fees help keep the arts council financially strong and enable us to provide operational support to a wide range of artists and art organizations throughout the area. It also provides us with the vital resources necessary to develop new and innovative arts programming for children and adults in our community,” said Little River Arts Council President Bill Rutledge.
LRAC is compiling a registry of local artists to promote on its website and social media platforms. To learn more, visit https://www.littleriverartscouncil.org/registry.html.
The Little River Arts Council (formerly Mentone Area Arts Council /MAAC) has served the arts community since 2006. The new title reflects their desire to recognize/celebrate the arts across Northeast Alabama.
To follow their Instagram, visit https://www.instagram.com/littleriverartscouncil/.
