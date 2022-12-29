As we approach the new year, it’s time for the annual look back at the previous 12 months and identify the top stories, as measured by page views and comments on our website, times-journal.com.
Here are the Top 10 stories of 2022:
10. Highway 55 Burgers and Fries and Whataburger for Fort Payne.
In May, a groundbreaking occurred for Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, a 50s-themed restaurant chain that has grown to its brand across the southeast since 1991. It was described as being similar to Steak and Shake. As 2022 draws to a close, Highway 55 on Highway 35 has yet to open, but construction appears nearly completed following a months-long process of elevating the flood-prone property that once housed the tourism headquarters. Mayor Brian Baine recently said the developer, Retail Strategies, hopes to turn the property over to the franchisee in January with the first burger patty flipped sometime in March.
In August, the city declared property as surplus so it could be developed by into a Whataburger restaurant franchise. The developer has backed out of that but still hopes to find another suitable location in Fort Payne.
9. Tidmore receives 21 life sentences
Rex Duard Tidmore, 64, of Geraldine, pleaded guilty to 22 child sex crimes and drug-related offenses and was sentenced in April. In 2017, a confidential informant contacted law enforcement to report that Tidmore was making plans to purchase a young girl to keep locked in his residence for sexual purposes. He was convicted on the charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking, among other charges. Deputy District Attorney Summer Summerford presented a summary of evidence to Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell, who ordered that sentences run consecutively rather than concurrently for an approximate total of 446 years in the state penitentiary.
8. Roberts moves forward with plans for Mater’s Pizza and Pasta
Entrepreneur Chris Roberts’ plans to bring a Mater’s Pizza and Pasta Emporium to Fort Payne were among the top stories of 2021, and the story took new life in March as Roberts made significant progress in renovating the former Jenni’s department store into a restaurant.
City Council members toured the building in November and discussed the possibility of helping him financially since the private business is expected to generate considerable foot traffic and new sales tax. The City sought an Attorney General’s opinion on whether this could be done, with that point of clarification still up in the air.
7. Championships abound!
The Fyffe Red Devils won the Class 2A State Title in football earlier this month. The Plainview boys basketball team won their third state title in five years in March. In May, Fort Payne's Lennon Ibsen capped her high school career with a state championship in the Class 6A girls pole vault at the State Outdoor Track and Field Meet. In July, Fort Payne 12U Softball claimed the USA Rec Softball 12U state title. The Cornerstone Christian Academy junior high girls track and field programs captured Alabama Christian Athletic Association state championships in April, and Reagan Gatewood, Emily Couch and Lilly Dupree set records in events. Cornerstone's varsity girls basketball team won the ACAA state championship. And DeKalb County rooted for the Cincinnati Bengals as Evan McPherson kicked their way into an AFC Championship.
6. Fort Payne officially responds to Food City complaint
Efforts to recruit a Food City grocery store to Fort Payne dominated several headlines throughout the year, but it was the City of Fort Payne’s official response, through City Attorney Rocky Watson, to a legal complaint that got the most reads.
The complaint sought to persuade the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court to halt a deal with the grocery chain, citing the use of taxpayer dollars to offset costs to make the proposed location at the South Y suitable for such development and calling into question the financial projections of the developer. Watson alleged a conspiracy to suppress wages and eliminate a potential retail competitor.
Following the discovery of a clerical error on the legal advertisement announcing a public hearing, the City Council started the entire process over again in August, with the same outcome: A majority vote to advance a Memorandum of Understanding with Marathon Realty, a division of the grocery chain.
On Thursday, a Madison County Circuit Judge listened to testimony from city officials and arguments against the deal shared by opponents. The final decision is in the judge's hands. Read more details in the story on page A2.
5. Alabama’s Jeff Cook passes away
The loss of one of the founders of the legendary country music group Alabama would have no doubt been the top story of the year if it did not happen until November and the news hadn’t broke just moments after this newspaper had sent its next edition to press.
Jeff Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist of the Year, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, with his family and close friends by his side in Destin, Fla.
More than 50 years ago, Cook, along with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, left Fort Payne to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach bar called The Bowery. It took them six long years of tip jars and word-of-mouth to earn a major label deal. Cook's iconic guitar licks, unique fiddle style, exceptional vocals and harmony, along with his bandmates, went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No. 1 hits, becoming the biggest group in the history of country music.
4. Mt. Vernon man killed in shooting at Fort Payne business
At year’s end, one of the first big stories of 2022 remains unresolved. Randell Jerome Meyers, 44, of Mount Vernon, was shot and killed at a local used car dealership where he reportedly worked. A person involved in the altercation was interviewed by detectives but has not been arrested and evidence at the scene was sent to be analyzed by the JSU Center for Applied Forensics.
3. Crossville teen killed, Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run crash
A 14-year-old Geraldine student later identified as Harley Lasseter was fatally injured on April 2 when his 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene about three miles south of Geraldine. Alabama State Troopers arrested Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania, in Pell City on April 6. They charged him with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
2. Madison receives life sentence
In March, justice finally arrived for 11-year-old Amberly Alexis Barnett, who was killed in 2019 in Mount Vernon. Christopher Wayne Madison, 36, appeared before Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor and entered a plea of guilty to capital murder in a case so heinous that it shook even veteran investigators. It took three years for the case to arrive at a conclusion due to delays resulting from COVID-19.
1. Fort Payne businessman Michael Bruce passes away
On Oct. 12, a Fort Payne native died unexpectedly, causing an outpouring of grief and condolences for the Bruce family, owners of Bruce’s Foodland.
Michael Bruce was memorialized for his philanthropic efforts over several decades of supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, his love of Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball and his dedication to friends and family.
