CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Alleo Health System, the parent organization of Hospice of Chattanooga, has entered into an agreement to add ABC Hospice of Rainsville, Ala. to its growing family of not-for-profit service organizations across the Southeast.
“As the Founder of ABC Hospice, I am very proud of the care ABC Hospice provided to our community over the last 15 years! Now it’s time to look to the future and the next 15 years,” says Keith Sanderson, Founder of ABC Hospice, “ABC Hospice is excited to grow and learn under the wing of Alleo Health System. Alleo Health System will bring a wider range of hospice services, along with seasoned leadership and organizational strength. Here we grow!”
ABC Hospice, which provides care with compassion to families of DeKalb, Jackson, Etowah, Marshall, Madison and Cherokee counties, extends the Alleo Health network service area to northeastern Alabama. It has been voted Best Hospice every year for the last nine years in the Best of DeKalb awards.
“We welcome ABC Hospice to our family of hospice service providers as they continue to uphold their life-affirming core values of empathy, respect, compassion and integrity to patients and families of Alabama,”said Tracy Wood, president and CEO of Alleo Health. “Alleo Health embraces the ABC Hospice professionals and volunteers who have committed themselves to offering quality care to their neighbors who face medical, emotional and spiritual challenges at the end of their lives.”
ABC Hospice joins Alleo Health System with its legacy of providing a wide range of family-focused services seeking to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients during their end-of-life journeys and to support their loved ones. The parent organization Alleo Health serves patients in Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina. With the addition of ABC Hospice, Alleo Health System will now serve counties across four states.
"I am proud and honored to have been a part of ABC Hospice Inc. since its beginning 15 years ago. I am excited for us to be joining the not-for-profit Alleo Health family, and I am looking forward to being able to continue to provide outstanding hospice services in the North East Alabama region as a not-for-profit organization,” says Jenny Wooten, VP of operations at ABC Hospice.
As part of the Alleo Health network, ABC Hospice will continue providing specialized knowledge and medical care, including pain management for patients facing terminal illness and offering grief support for their families.
About Alleo Health
Founded in 1980 as Hospice of Chattanooga, parent company Alleo Health System offers a variety of family-focused services that seek to meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients during their end-of-life journey, and to support their loved ones through the process and beyond. Now under the parent organization of Alleo Health, the family of service providers cares for patients and families in counties across Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Alabama. More information is available at alleohealth.org or by calling (423) 892-1533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.