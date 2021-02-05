The best defense against Medicare fraud, errors and abuse is you. Checking your Medicare Summary Notices or MSN’s when they come in the mail is an important habit to start.
Here are three things you can look for when reviewing your MSN’s to spot potential fraud:
• Provide location - were you billed from a provider in a different city or state?
• Date of service - were you billed on a day you were not seen?
• Duplicate billing - were you billed for a product or service more than once?
If you have questions about how to review your MSN’s or discrepancies call 1-800-243-5463.
