Rainsville native breaks glass as first Ga. female chief of staff

DeKalb County and Sand Mountain native Macy McFall continues her rapid ascent through politics as she becomes the first female to serve as chief of staff to a lieutenant governor in the state Georgia on August 1.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced July 15 that McFall would serve as the new Chief of Staff in his office. A native of Rainsville, McFall graduated from Plainview High School in 2009. She earned her law degree from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in political science from the University of Alabama.
“Macy brings a deep understanding of state government,” Duncan said. “She is a strategic thinker with a comprehensive policy background, and as a veteran legislative staffer she has the ability to build strong coalitions. In her new role as Chief of Staff, I know she will continue to advance the priorities of our office and the Senate – building a better Georgia.”
Since January, McFall has served as the Lt. Governor’s deputy chief of staff. In April, she also assumed the role of director of policy, coordinating Duncan’s legislative strategy, following the departure of Mike Dudgeon.
Before joining Duncan’s staff, she served as a legislative policy analyst in the Georgia Senate Research Office, where she focused on ethics and elections policy, redistricting, and local government law. As a long-time Senate staffer, McFall has worked for several members of the Senate Republican Caucus leadership and worked as a policy advisor for the Senate.
McFall follows John Porter, who served as chief of staff since 2019 and will remain in an advisory role to the office.
“John’s leadership and commitment to my work as Lt. Governor have been invaluable to me and the citizens of Georgia during an unprecedented period of time,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “John has been a loyal advisor since my days on the campaign trail and has led our team as we confronted difficult challenges around Covid-19, the state budget, public education, and healthcare. I am grateful for his tireless service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
