Process continues in memorializing NACC mascots Trouper and Roscoe

NACC (Northeast Alabama Community College) Artist and Art Instructor Barbara Kilgore visited Craig Wedderspoon’s Sculpture Studio at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. She is working in part with University of Alabama Artist and Instructor Katie Adams on a model for the future statue.
A concept developed by NACC President Dr. David Campbell, the statue will honor NACC mascots Trouper the Mustang and Roscoe the Campus Dog. Both Trouper and Roscoe have important fixtures on campus over the past few years, Trouper visitng on special occasions while Roscoe calls NACC's campus home. He can be seen around campus on a daily basis interacting with students, faculty, and staff.
The statue is being designed by Kilgore and will be produced by the University of Alabama's foundry in the Department of Art and Art History. A friend of Northeast and author of Big Fish, Daniel Wallace, will write the statue's narrative.
The life-sized bronze statue is set to be displayed later this year on NACC's campus quad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.