Rainsville City Council holds workshop, looks to amend budget

The Rainsville City Council held a budget workshop Monday night to discuss amending the budget for the citywide raises that passed in November of 2019.
Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said the meeting was held to amend the budget and to hear from city accountant Betty Holcomb.
“This is a good way of catching up and seeing where we are at this point,” he said.
Holcomb briefed the council on the calculations she had made for the budget adjustment.
She said they started with the original surplus of $103,633, but that was with the understanding the council would discuss and eventually pass a cost of living raise, which was passed in November of 2019.
“I recalculated that because, in the meantime, after that, we had a few changes in our health insurance premiums for the calendar year, including a few little other retirement-related changes, and there’s your $77,364 part of that surplus,” she said.
Holcomb said because they work on the budget before the year is over, they’ve had a chance to go back and look at what the actual results were for 2019 and a few other differences they have seen so far in 2020.
“I think we could increase the budget by $30,000 to the revenues based on history,” she said.
She said Councilman Ricky Byrum had asked where she thought that was coming from.
“Mostly, I’d say we’ve had an increase in our sales and use tax collections,” said Holcomb.
She said the increase she had was based on what happened up to January. The afternoon before the meeting, she ran a comparison of where they were at this point last fiscal year.
“We are actually more like $50,000 ahead from that point, but you all know I am ultra-conservative, so I don’t want to make it $50,000. I think $30,000 is better,” Holcomb said.
The councilmen agreed with Holcomb on the matter.
Holcomb and the council also discussed some of the proposed raises that were brought to her for discussion.
Councilman Marshall Stiefel asked who was getting raises.
“The fire chief, police chief, city clerk, court clerk and one of the sewer operators would be,” said Councilman BeJan Taheri.
Holcomb said two of them would not make a change to the general fund because they will have transfers from other funds that will pay for them.
She said the cost would include additional payroll, payroll taxes and benefits. However, health insurance would not increase.
Taheri said the reason for the adjustment to those rates was because they are trying to compare it with other cities.
“Especially the sewer operator, it’s hard to get a sewer operator to come up here,” he said.
Councilman Derek Rosson said he has been discussing getting a raise for the fire and police chiefs to make those positions somewhat competitive with the other towns.
Lingerfelt said the council has discussed adjusting the pay for a sewer operator throughout the years. He said to obtain and keep a Grade 4 Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator is “really expensive.”
Taheri confirmed with Holcomb the budget for 2020 is $4,519,500 and said that was “really good.”
The councilmen also discussed the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center staying booked and Field of Dreams Sports Complex hosting 17 softball teams last weekend.
They also discussed some of the differences in expenditures in certain areas and other possible future projects.
Taheri asked if they had budgeted to fix the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center ceiling that he believed would run about $15,000.
Lingerfelt said no, but that was something they needed to look at in the future because the ceiling is getting “rough,” and that’s something he’d like to get done.
Rosson mentioned the concrete repair around the Rainsville City Pool, to which Taheri said he thought they had done work to it already.
“We put a paint layer over the top of it to try and protect it,” said Lingerfelt.
Byrum said the largest project they have left this year is the completion of the Boozer Bridge Project.
Lingerfelt said they also have to look at the paving that took place at Shiloh that covered Parker Ave, in conjunction with the county and also what they have put out to bid on the Church Street project.
Councilman Brandon Freeman was absent during Monday night's budget workshop.
The council is set to vote to amend the budget at the next council meeting that is scheduled for March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.