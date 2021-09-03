Geraldine scores early, often in win against Asbury

The Geraldine Bulldogs opened up region play with a dominating 60-6 victory against the Asbury Rams in a Class 3A, Region 7 opener Friday night.
The Bulldogs scored on the first offensive play of the game with a 34-yard run from Caleb Hall and never looked back.
Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said he was proud of the way his team executed especially early in the game.
“We competed and that’s what we came in wanting to do,” Davis said. “There’s still some things we need to clean up and fix but overall I’m pleased with the win. It’s always good to start off 1-0 in the region.”
Geraldine opened the first quarter with a 36-0 lead. The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns on three plays and added two more scores on special teams.
Hall scored the first touchdown of the night and Danny Felipe added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
On Asbury’s next possession Geraldine’s Eli Slaton blocked a punt which was recovered in the end zone for a safety. On the ensuing free-kick Colton Lusher returned the kick for a touchdown to give Geraldine a 16-0 lead with 6:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Jaxon Colvin and Carlos Mann then added touchdowns on runs of 52, 58 and 26 yards.
Geraldine continued the scoring in the second quarter with touchdown runs of 29 and 2 yards from Kobe Hill and Bo Harper. The Bulldogs ended the first half with a 48-0 lead.
With 5:09 remaining in the third quarter, Slaton scored on a 15-yard run to extend the lead to 54-0. Elijah Schlageter scored Geraldine’s final touchdown of the night on an 8-yard run.
Asbury scored its only touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run from Jacob Gareri with 3:02 remaining in the game.
Geraldine finished the night with 364 yards rushing and held Asbury to 115 yards.
Nine different players had carries for Geraldine but Colvin lead the way with 78 yards on two carries and two touchdowns. Harper had two carries for 62 yards. Felipe connected on four extra-point attempts.
Gareri led Asbury with 89 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
Asbury will host Plainview next week and Geraldine will host Sardis.
Davis said they will need to correct some things before next week’s game.
“The effort level was there tonight and that’s what I am most proud of,” Davis said. “We need to get some things fixed so we’ll go back to work on Sunday and get ready for Sardis. They’re a 5A school and they’ve improved a lot so I know we will be in for a battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.