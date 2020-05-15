Libraries across DeKalb prepare to open doors, precautions in place

Various libraries across DeKalb County prepare to open their door to patrons following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement last Friday amending her “Safer at Home” order.
DeKalb County Librarian Cynthia Hancock said she appreciates the patience of their patrons as they get back to business, adding DeKalb County Public Library will open Monday 18.
“We look forward to seeing everyone. Their safety and the safety of our staff is our main concern,” she said.
DeKalb County Public Library hours of operation will be Monday through Friday with reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Our front desk will have plexiglass all around it as will the desk in the children’s room,” Hancock said.
She said their “Storytime” will continue to take place online on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m.
“I am arranging guest readers from the community to participate in that,” Hancock said.
She said one of the notable changes would be the checking in and out of children’s materials. All other books and materials will continue to be checked in and out at the main desk up front.
“Children’s materials will be checked in and out in the children’s room to help accommodate the social distancing in the library,” said Hancock.
Henagar Public Library Director Donna Carlin said they are excited to announce they opened Wednesday, with precautions and restrictions.
Henagar Public Library hours of operation will be Monday through Friday with reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m we are designating that time for the high risk patrons and the elderly,” said Carlin.
She said their location would be operating under limited purpose checking books in and out, offering faxing and copying.
“Only two computers will be available for us because of the 6-foot distancing and the computers will be alternated so we can disinfect every computer after each used before anyone else gets on it,” Carlin said.
She said all materials that are returned would not be put back on the shelves until the following day after they have been properly disinfected and set out overnight to dry.
They are closing their doors at 3 p.m. every afternoon to allow the staff time to clean and disinfect the library.
Carlin said they are being very cautious as they open back up and are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. This is a new learning experience for us so these guidelines are subject to change,” said Carlin.
Ider Public Library Director Sandy Roberts said they would be opening their doors to patrons on Monday May, 18.
They will be allowing people in the library with a 30-minute time limit or longer if the need is not satisfied.
“We plan to have masks if the patrons do not have their own, we will be sanitizing after each use of the computers,” said Roberts.
Roberts said the staff has been preparing by deep cleaning the library and providing “curbside” service for printing, faxing, notary needs and book checkouts for those who need it.
June is Summer Reading Month and the staff at the Ider library plan to create packets with books, crafts and other items for local students that can be picked up on a weekly basis.
“We had a great response to Summer Reading last year and hope to have a safe program this year. We are as anxious to open as our loyal patrons are to be able to return to the library,” said Roberts.
Collinsville Library Director Jennifer Wilkins said the opening date for the Collinsville Library would be set after the next town council meeting on June 1.
Wilkins with the help of Library Board Member Lloyd Shavey, has installed plexiglass shields to separate their public computers.
“Tables have been moved to allow for distancing between the computer and keyboard covers will be in place to aid in cleaning after use,” said Wilkins.
She said based on the criteria in place from health officials, they expect to request masks for all users and would provide patrons disposable gloves as they enter the building.
“We will also begin with amended hours to allow for sanitizing the building and we have already been keeping all returned items in a holding area for a week before putting them back in circulation,” Wilkins said.
She said libraries have always been a safe haven, where everyone is welcome and accepted therefore they want their patrons to feel secure when they enter their doors.
“We want our patrons to know we have taken all the measures at our disposal to protect their families,” said Wilkins.
The following is a list of library procedures for DeKalb County Public Library:
• no patron with fever will be allowed entry. Each patron’s temperature will be taken with a no touch digital thermometer.
• all patrons must wear a face covering, mask, bandana, etc.
• there will be a limit of 10 patrons at one time in the library.
• each patron will be allowed 30 minutes in the library for book selection or computer use.
• materials being returned will be placed in plastic tubs and sealed for a period of three days, sanitized and checked in before being placed back on the shelves.
• social distancing will be in use and everyone must stay six feet apart.
The staff ask for your patience as we implement these new procedures.
The following is a list of library procedures for Henagar Public Library:
• please place returned books in tote just inside the door. Also, please use the hand sanitizer at the entrance before entering.
• please use social distancing of six feet apart at all times.
• limit of 10 patrons at one time in the Library.
• please, if you are sick with any flu or Covid-19 symptoms, do not enter the library, for the health and safety of other patrons.
• a face covering is recommended but not required.
• services that will be available will be: Check out and return books and DVD’s, copies, faxes and computer usage. All computer usage is limited to 30 minutes per person and a limit of two people at one time.
The following is a list of library procedures for Ider Public Library:
• there will be a limit on the total number of people admitted at a time. The gatherings of ten as suggested by the governor seem too many for our library. We may limit it to eight or less.
• patrons must supply their own mask.
• we will order plastic gloves for Patrons who wish to use the computers. The price of plastic covers for the keyboards is $15 or more. They gloves seem more economical but are an option.
• we will try to ensure Patrons keep a six foot distance from other Patrons and ourselves. We will ask the Patrons to place one computer between each other.
• we hope we can keep adequate hand sanitizers for Patrons to use when they enter.
• we will sanitize door knobs, surfaces, the bathroom and the library often.
Updates and reopening dates from other libraries across DeKalb County will be announced as the information becomes available.
For updates visit their individual Facebook pages.
You may contact DeKalb County Public Library at 256-845-2671 ,Henagar Public Library at 256-657-1380 , Collinsville Public Library at 256-524-2323, Ider Public Library at 256-657-2170, Rainsville Public Library at 256-638-3311, Geraldine Public Library at 256-659-6663 and Crossville Library at 256-528-2628.
