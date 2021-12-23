Henagar teen fatally injured in Wednesday wreck

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, has claimed the life of a Henagar teen.
The 19-year-old was fatally injured when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that he was driving struck a 2004 Chevy Cavalier, driven by Christopher Paul Musser, 28, of Fort Payne.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen, who was not utilizing his seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Musser was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on DeKalb County 85 near DeKalb County 602, approximately four miles southeast of Henagar.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.