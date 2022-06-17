Commission approves water projects throughout county

DeKalb County Commission approved various water projects resolutions this week, as part of the American Rescue Plan or ARPA.
Earlier this year, the commission adopted a resolution to allocate funds towards the water project resolution from the ARPA funds.
On Tuesday, the commission committed to six water projects in District II, II and IV.
District II Commissioner Terry Harris said its two projects include the installation of a 3” PVC waterline on County Road 396 with a commitment up to $100,000 and the installation of a 3” waterline to supply current residents who rely on private wells for drinking water in the Red Bud community water. The Red Bud project is part of a partnership with Marshall County.
In District III, its two projects consisted of installing a pressure reducing valve pits with meters along County Road 89 and Hwy 176 to serve as an alternative water supply to residents of Lookout Mountain, south of Fort Payne, with a commitment of up to $250,000.
Commissioner Chris Kuykendall said in Collinsville, they are installing PVC water pipes to replace 6” cast iron water lines on Raines Court, McClain St., First Avenue, Davis Street and Center Street.
Additionally, they will install a 2” cast iron water line at Ryan Subdivision and replace asbestos cement pipe along Hwy 11 with 8” PVC pipe.
District IV Commissioner Lester Black said their projects include the commitment of up to $250,000 towards the replacement of 3” and 2.5” waterline with 6” PVC pipe on County Road 180 and the installation of approximately 250lf of water line at Hwy 30 to bore road to improve water pressure and prevent contamination to approximately 1,400 residents.
DeKalb County Administrator Matt Sharp said total project costs are mostly more than the committed amounts, as they will receive other funding to make up the difference. Each district received a commitment of up to $400,000 and $100,000 countywide.
District I Commissioner Shane Wootten said there are other projects that are still in the works and are hoping to get approved.
“These are not all of them for people wondering about their projects,” he said. “We want to make sure they understand we are still in the process of getting some of those approved.
Sharp said the six approved water projects are only phase one of several more phases of water projects.
“Our total commitment is $5 million from ARPA funds towards these projects,” he said.
Among the procedures and process Sharp said one of the things the County Commission Association wanted is the adoption of an implementation plan that lays out the steps in the path towards the process.
The commission approved the adoption of the Implementation Plan Resolution.
The commission also:
• heard a road update from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles, who said all four district crews are working on their respective paving lists. Work on County Road 835 continues as the crew hopes to turn the project over to their paving contractor and guardrail contractors at the end of the month.
• accepted the retirement of James Traylor of District II from the Road Department.
• approved hiring William King in District 1 Crew to replace Nick Harvey who transferred to the Shop,hiring Steven Guffey in District 3 Crew to replace Alan Hughes who resigned in May and hiring Blake Farmer in Unit Crew to replace Tracy Turner who left to work for ALDOT
• approved the following correction officers, John Swinford to replace Cole Jackson, Christy Glass to replace Zach Bell and Hunter Walker to replace Anthony Ciganek.
• approved the following transfers: Cameron Maddox transferred from Dispatch to Corrections to replace Anne Reese and Seth Cagle transferred from Investigator to Chief Corrections Officer to replace David Smith who went back to FPPD to be their new Code Enforcement Officer.
• approved the following hires for the sheriff’s office: Troy Brown as a Deputy to replace Andy Brown who left to become the Chief of Police at Collinsville, Austin Peppers as a Deputy to replace Michael Little and Clay Monroe to replace Seth Cagle as Investigator.
• approved the following promotions at the sheriff’s office: Brad Edmondson to Chief Deputy to replace Brad Gregg who left to become Chief of Police at Valley Head,promoted Gary Brown to replace Brad Edmondson as Captain (over patrol), promoted Eric Tidmore from part-time to full-time DTF Officer to replace the vacant position left by Brad Gregg and promoted Laci McCarter from part-time to full-time Dispatcher to replace Cameron Mattox who transferred to the Jail.
• approved the following transfers at the sheriff’s office: Jerry Fortner from Sergeant to Lieutenant to replace Gary Brown, Kevin Woodall from Transport Deputy to Sergeant to replace Jerry Fortner, Paul Bell from SRO to Investigator to replace Wesley Greeson and Wesley Greeson from Investigator to SRO to replace Paul Bell
• approved the travel/training request for Clay Monroe and Dalton Little to attend a Homicide and Crime Scene Management class in Cleveland, Tennessee at the cost of $500.
• accepted the RPT Application Resolution regarding transportation.
• approved hiring Joan Davenport Carter as the new nutrition manager for the Council on Aging.
• approved the ABM Energy Savings Project, which consists of locking the interest rate at this period of time for the upcoming updating of various outdated electrical systems, some more than 25 years old.
• approved the 2022 Lump Sum Retiree Payment Resolution.
• approved the 2022 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday. (Date not yet given)
• approved to adopt the 2022 Arrow Disposal Exemption list.
Commissioners welcomed back District I Commissioner Shane Wootten during Tuesday’s meeting. Who said he was “glad to be back.”
The DeKalb County Commission’s next meeting is on July 12, 2022, at the Activities Building at 10 a.m.
