Gillespie Construction wins Boozer Bridge bid

Thursday, the Rainsville City Council discussed the Boozer Bridge project bids.
Councilman Bejan Taheri said after three years of “hustling” and going back and forth, they finally got a bid for the Boozer Bridge.
He said the final bid came from Gillespie Construction Company at $320,066.
The final bid was accepted by the council.
Taheri said Ladd Engineering Associates would continue with the paperwork and hopefully construction would begin in a month.
Councilman Bejan Taheri also gave an update on Chavies Bridge during the work session prior to the meeting.
“It’s about 95 percent done,” he said.
Taheri said new exit and enter signs were purchased for the Rainsville Public Library due to the "wear and tear" of the current ones.
Councilman Rickey Byrum was absent from Thursday’s meeting. Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt announced Byrum’s brother, Terry Jerrol Byrum, passed away Wednesday. The funeral is at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Scott Cooley and Alton Wilmon officiating.
Department updates
Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith said they will be hosting a 9/11 memorial at 8:30 a.m. at the First Responders Memorial on Sept. 11.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright said the fire department is gearing up for fire prevention in the month of October.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the previous meeting on Aug. 20.
• approved the paving of two culverts on Country Club Lane at $3,000 and another culvert on Everett Street at $900.00.
• accepted the Res. 9-5-2019 to surplus (six) computers, (one) printer and a light fixture from the library.
• approved the placement of a street light and pole at the intersection of Horton Road and Kirk Road at $300.00.
• approved the purchase of a microphone system for the Rainsville City Council Chambers and Municipal Court with the court paying $1,320 and the city $480.
• accepted Larry Traylor’s resignation from the Industrial Development Board.
• approved to use savings in the police department’s funds to send the Animal Control Officer Sandy Little to certification training on Sept. 20 for $500.
• approved the fire department’s annual Fire Prevention Program for the month of Oct. at $2,000.
• approved to pay monthly bills.
The next council meeting is set for Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.