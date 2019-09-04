Last Thursday night, deputies and agents with the sheriff’s office Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit assisted the Collinsville Police Department with a saturation operation in the city limits of Collinsville.
Deputies wrote numerous traffic citations and warnings on the roadways as a result of traffic stops. Nine were also arrested after several narcotics related complaints from citizens were investigated.
“Thursday night’s arrests were by excellent teamwork from the two agencies,” Collinsville Police Chief Rex Leath said. “I would like to thank Sheriff Nick Welden and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Without them Thursday night’s drug saturation would not have been possible.
At a residence on Gregory Avenue, seven were arrested after Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia was found. Several at the residence also had outstanding warrants.
“One important role of the sheriff’s office is to assist our partner agencies with combating the drug problem in our county,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We’re more than happy to help take this poison off the streets throughout the entire county. Especially in cases such as Gregory Avenue in Collinsville. The residence was a short distance away from a park where children of the neighborhood play. Many good people live in the area, and shouldn’t have to raise their children around that. God bless.”
Those arrested on Gregory Avenue were:
• John Orr, 53, of Collinsville
- Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance (x2)
- Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia
• Michael Plunkett, 33, of Fort Payne
- Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia
- Outstanding Warrant
- Off Bond
• A.W. Dupree, 61, of Collinsville
- Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia
- Outstanding Warrant
• Melford Bowers, 67, of Collinsville
- Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance (x3)
- Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia
- Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
- Outstanding Warrant
• Larwance Williams, 39, of Collinsville
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia
- Alias Writ of Arrest
• Stephanie Solis, 31, of Collinsville
- Failure to Appear Warrant
- Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia
- Outstanding Warrant
• Amber Bradshaw, 23, of Collinsville
- Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Drug Paraphernalia
At another residence on Truman Lane, Jamie Osborne, 63, of Collinsville, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia.
Kimberly Daniel , 51, of Collinsville, was also arrested at the residence on Wednesday night.
In a separate operation on Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a search at a residence on Williams Avenue in Fort Payne with assistance of the Fort Payne Police Department.
Anthony Burt, 51, of Fort Payne, and Rebecca Bevel, 58, of Fort Payne, were arrested on several charges after methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found. Multiple firearms were also seized at the residence.
Bevel was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Drug Paraphernalia. Burt was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, And Drug Paraphernalia.
“We are in the fight against drugs day in and day out in Collinsville and across DeKalb County; as well as across the State of Alabama,” Leath said. “When departments pull resources together, we can chisel away at the drug problem that is destroying families and lives in our county. Most importantly, if you see something, say something. Together we can make a difference, and make DeKalb County a safe place for our children.”
