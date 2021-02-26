The Collinsville Historical Association (CHA) was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Alabama Mountains, Rivers and Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council.
Collinsville Historical Association President Monica Dennis said the grant is awarded to communities trying to improve residents' quality of life and natural resources.
The Cricket Theatre restoration is an ongoing project of love for CHA to provide the residents of Collinsville a place to gather, celebrate, entertain and promote the arts.
“We are excited and grateful we were chosen to receive this grant to assist with our ongoing renovation of the Cricket Theatre,” she said.
Dennis said the grant would assist with much-needed repairs to the ceiling structure so Collinsville and surrounding areas can have a facility large enough to accommodate social distancing.
Incorporated in June of 2003, the Collinsville Historical Association, Inc is a non-profit organization aimed at increasing and disseminating historical knowledge of the Town of Collinsville.
They do so by preserving the town’s rich cultural heritage and cooperating with local governments to promote the historic preservation of notable landmarks.
Since the Cricket Theatre purchase in 2010, which they own debt-free, the organization has focused on renovating and restoring it to reflect its former glory days.
“CHA continues to make improvements to the historic Cricket Theatre to provide a facility for concerts, plays, meetings and social programs for Collinsville and the surrounding areas,” Dennis said.
The CHA thanks Alabama's Mountains, Rivers and Valleys RC&D Executive Director Renona Seibert for the grant and for all they do to support projects throughout Alabama.
Formerly known as the Tennessee Valley RC&D Council, the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council serves Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan Counties by establishing programs that empower citizens to develop and carry out plans for the sustainability and well-being of their communities.
According to the amrvrcd.org website, their mission is to improve residents' quality of life by the reasonable and responsible protection of the natural and human resources of the Tennessee Valley.
The CHA accepts donations, all of which are 100% tax-deductible, to assist with the Cricket Theatre's further renovations. These donations may be mailed to:
Collinsville Historical Association
PO Box 849
Collinsville, AL 35961
Donations are also accepted via their Facebook page @Collinsville Historical Association.
