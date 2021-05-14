Guard your vaccination card against identity theft

If you’re thinking of sharing a post-vaccination selfie on social media commemorating the moment, think again. Experts say you could be inviting identity theft.
A vaccination card contains sensitive information including your full name, date of birth, where you were vaccinated and the dates you got it.
The Better Business Bureau warns of scammers using the information from your vaccination card to create and sell phony ones, in addition to other possible identity problems.
The DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging encourages residents to keep their vaccination cards safe to avoid online and offline scammers taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal personal information.
COA advises recipients to consider the following tips:
• Don’t share a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination care online or on social media.
• Do not give your personal, medical or financial information to anyone claiming to offer money or gifts in exchange for your participation in a COVID-19 vaccine survey.
• Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.
• Do not respond to or open hyperlinks in text messages about COVID-19 from unknown individuals.
• Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on social media sites.
Per the Alabama Department of Public Health, vaccination cards are generally provided during your first vaccine appointment.
“If you didn’t, contact the provider site where you got vaccinated or your state health department to find out how to get a card,” said COA officials. “Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination can only be provided to individuals by legitimate providers administering vaccines.”
If you’re contacted by anyone attempting to buy or sell a vaccination card it’s a scam.
Beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their personal information. As stated by Medicare and the COA, Medicare will not call beneficiaries to offer COVID-19 related products, services or benefit review.
If you have any questions or suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, call the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 256-845-8590 and ask to speak to Lynn Hixon, state health insurance program (SHIP) coordinator.
