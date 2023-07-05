Mother and daughter charged with murder-kidnapping

Investigators spent a year and a half believing they had a homicide on their hands after Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing, according to DeKalb County Chief Investigator Nick Brown.
When they discovered where Isbell had been living on Lookout Mountain early in 2022, a search of the residence revealed signs of a struggle, Brown explained, speaking to reporters after human remains found last June 28 in Little River Canyon were identified as the missing woman.
“We knew we had a crime scene,” he said. “We were still unsure on suspects at that time.”
It would take 18 months of investigating leads and talking to people before investigators got the break they needed to make arrests.
Sheriff Nick Welden announced the arrests Friday of two women – a mother and daughter – on capital murder-kidnapping charges, accusing them of pushing Isbell from a cliff. Loretta Kay Carr, 45, is being held in the DeKalb County Jail. Her daughter Jessie Eden Kelly, 21, is in custody in Pennsylvania, with a detainer on her for the DeKalb County charge. Brown said she must first go to Missouri, where she has a felony charge to answer for, before she will be extradited to DeKalb County.
Brown said he thinks she will be brought to Alabama sometime this month.
No motive for the slaying has been made public, but he divulged some of the investigative work that led to the arrests.
Isbell’s ex-husband reported her missing Dec. 27, 2021 to Hartselle police. Phone records led Hartselle detectives to believe Isbell had last been living in DeKalb County, which brought DeKalb investigators into the case.
Brown said by tracing phone records, they were able to determine who Isbell had been talking to, and through interviewing people, they found where she’d been living.
That led to a search and suspicions of a crime. The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics examined her home and vehicle and collected physical evidence. However, a check of that evidence against a national database didn’t reveal a suspect.
It would be June 20, 2023, before that happened. Brown said investigators got a tip that proved to be credible. It gave investigators names they’d encountered before, taking them back to people they had looked at early in the investigation.
“A lot of work went into speaking to people, doing search warrants, and ultimately we were able to track down two suspects in the case,” he said.
One of those suspects started talking. Brown said one co-defendant in the case has cooperated with authorities, helping to lead them to Isbell’s remains, located June 28 in Little River Canyon Park.
The park is a 15,000 acre national preserve, with many overlook areas along Alabama Highway 176 and on the Cherokee County side of Little River Canyon, he explained. The co-defendant helped narrow it down to a couple of locations.
Brown said it’s believed that Isbell’s cause of death was injuries from being pushed off the cliff. He didn’t know the exact measure of the drop. “It was high,” he said.
“It’s very inhuman, what these ladies did to Mary,” Brown said. “It’s terrible.
“It’s hard to believe this kind of evil is in your backyard,” he said.
Brown said the connection between the three women is a man. Their connection led back to a boyfriend, he said.
While the capital charge against Carr and Kelly is for murder-kidnapping, he said there are other elements of the offense that could have led to capital murder charges.
For Isbell’s family, the time since she went missing has been difficult, and these developments in the case have been bittersweet, Brown said. They’ve been through more than a year of leads that got their hopes up, only to have them crushed, he said. And now, the search has come to a tragic end.
But speaking for the family, Brown said, they are grateful for the work of law enforcement agencies, rescue squads and others who’ve worked on the case. “They are especially grateful for all the volunteers,” he said.
Welden expressed gratitude for volunteers and assisting agencies, too.
Brown said it’s been a stressful year and a half and the investigation continues.
He said he did not expect further arrests in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.