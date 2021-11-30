Broadway Baptist ‘Walk Through Bethlehem’ kicks off next week

Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville welcomes its third annual Walk Through Bethlehem, an interactive outdoor experience following Mary and Joseph's passage as they make their way through Bethlehem.
The three-night, free family outdoor living re-creation begins Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 12.
Organizers and participants are excited about this year's performance and invite the public to witness what life would have been like the week of Jesus’ birth.
“This year is a new experience," said Broadway Baptist Church Youth Minister John Prose. "Even if you have seen it before, it will still be brand new.”
Aside from Mary and Joseph, attendees can expect to see a slew of characters including, shepherds, angels, the three wise men and many others who help unfold the story of Jesus the Messiah's birth.
Walk Through Bethlehem dates and times are as follows:
• Dec. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
• Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
• Dec. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
To make reservations online, visit https://host.tablesready.com/p/book/add/bbcwtb.
For more information, call 256-638-4219 and for regular updates, follow them on Facebook @BroadwayBaptistChurch.
Broadway Baptist Church is located at 99 McCurdy Ave. S in Rainsville.
