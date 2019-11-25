Christmas in the Park to have extra touches

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ahead of Friday, December 6, when downtown Fort Payne will be lit up for the annual Christmas in the Park.
With the days getting shorter, the tree lighting at 4:45 p.m. in City Park will signify the official beginning of Fort Payne’s holiday festivities, said Robin Brothers, director of the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department. The park is on the corner of Gault Avenue and 5th Street across from the DeKalb Theatre.
Santa Claus is scheduled to make a very special appearance there at 5 p.m., visiting with families so children can tell St. Nick what they hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning. The event lasts until 7 p.m. While families await their turn to meet the man in red, they can enjoy beautiful new backdrops painted by Michael Anderson, an artist who also performs maintenance duties for the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department.
Those visiting the park for this occasion will celebrate with refreshments, music around the yule log, a gingerbread contest, a Shop and Stroll event with downtown merchants, and the first-ever Candy Cane Lane, placing a trail of sponsored decorated trees with battery-powered Christmas lights in the Alabama Walking Park on 5th Street NW behind the Depot Museum throughout the holiday season.
“We are blessed to have active civic organizations in that step up to help. We truly appreciate all they do, not only for Christmas in the Park, but for all they do for Fort Payne,” Brothers said.
For more information on sponsoring a tree for the Candy Cane Lane, visit the DeKalb County Public Library.
