Rogers appointed to Alabama Electrical Contractors Board

Governor Kay Ivey recently appointed Shon Rogers, Master Electrician, to the State of Alabama Electrical Contractors Board for District 4, which includes Marshall and DeKalb counties. Since 1995, Rogers has held electrical licenses, and earned a State of Alabama Electrical Contractors License in 2018. As a self-employed electrician, he oversees a variety of administrative duties, along with hands-on expertise, all necessary to run a successful small business. With his professional experience, and achievements, he more than demonstrates his ability to serve on this elite Board.
An active member of the Marshall County Home Builders Association, in 2019, Rogers was named Associate of the Year for the organization. In early 2020, he participated in the WOW (Worlds of Work) program, sponsored by Alabama Works, a network of interconnected providers of workforce services, that train, prepare, and match job seekers with employers. Rogers represented Marshall County Home Builders Association at high school Career Fairs, and other events, with real-life information, displays, and advice on skills advancement.
Rogers’ experience in electrical work began when he was about 10 years old, working alongside his father. Later, as a student at Albertville High School, he studied Electrical Maintenance at Marshall County Technical School. During this time, he won the state VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) contest in the Electrical division, and then advanced to participate at the national level VICA competition.
Rogers resides in Geraldine, with his wife, Ali, Interim Director of the Arc of DeKalb County; their son William, a senior at Geraldine High School; and daughter Brooke, a senior at UAB. They are active members of First Baptist Church of Geraldine, and very involved in the community. He has shared his skills and labor on four mission trips to Haiti, and has worked as a local volunteer on numerous disaster-relief projects. “As a Christian, I want to make a difference in my trade field. I am very humbled that the Governor would choose me to serve on this state board,” Rogers said.
