Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market to open with COVID-19 related guidelines

The Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market is set to kick off its 2020 season on Saturday, May 30.
The market was created to establish a market in downtown Fort Payne and is held at the corner of Gault Ave North and 5th Street across from The Coal & Iron Building at 500 Gault Ave N.
The move to the new location from the Rotary Pavilion was made last summer and proved to be beneficial.
Connie Fuller, of Main Street, said the market would be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon and on Mondays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The market will follow the Alabama state COVID-19 guidelines this year until orders are changed or lifted by Gov. Kay Ivey.
“We will have a hand sanitizing station and social distancing will be used,” she said.
She said masks are suggested but not required, and only service dogs will be allowed at the market at this time, per the Alabama Department of Agriculture.
“We know this seems like a lot of rules, but we want everyone to be safe,” Fuller said.
She said per the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, farmers, vendors and market staff are required to wear gloves.
“Each farmer will have to have two people working and designated one [individual] to handle money, tokens and coupons, and another to handle the products being sold,” said Fuller.
Fuller said COVID-19 has changed their whole world and although there will be some rules, they are following guidelines provided to them by the state.
Customers won’t be allowed to sample or handle produce. She said instead, they will need to point to what they want and the items will be bagged for them.
According to fortpaynemainstreet.org, the purpose of the market is to promote locally grown and made products, highlight downtown Fort Payne and encourage visitors to patronize nearby businesses. It also hoped that the market would foster a sense of community.
Fuller encourages farmers, cottage licensed entrepreneurs and artists to apply to sell their goods at the Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market.
“We want to have a wide variety of produce and homemade items,” she said.
Fuller invites everyone to come out and support local farmers and enjoy the goods they have to offer at the market.
The applications and guidelines for the Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market are available on their website at fortpaynemainstreet.org and can be emailed or mailed in.
If you have any questions, call 256-996-2131 and for more information on the Fort Payne Main Street organization’s upcoming events, visit fortpaynemainstreet.org.
