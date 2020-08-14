Alabama State Parks announced last week they will begin the transition to a new online camping reservation system at the beginning of August 2020. They have listened to the feedback from guests and have designed this new, user-friendly system:
• Allow park guests to create a customer account.
• View availability of camping and camper cabins for an entire year.
• Make bookings at multiple parks.
• View a history of reservations for each customer account to help guests remember their favorite campsites.
DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne is included in the new online reservation system.
In preparation for the launch of the new camping reservation system, online reservations were not taken between August 2, 2020 and August 13, 2020 for campsites or camping cabins. To make a reservation or modify an existing reservation scheduled to arrive before August 11, 2020, guests are advised to call the park for assistance. Note: No reservations or modifications for campsite or camping cabins with arrival dates after August 11, 2020 can be processed on the phone or online between August 2 and the launch of the new system. These changes only relate to camping reservations. Lodge rooms, standard cabins (not camping cabins), chalets and cottage reservations are not affected.
In a Facebook post and website update announcing the changes, Alabama State Parks said, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience as we work toward improving our online reservation system guest experience.”
Visit alaparks.com for more information or scan the provided QR code above for a direct link to the reservation website.
