PREP FOOTBALL: Guntersville 64, Crossville 0

Last week Guntersville head coach Lance Reese was able to pick up his 100th win against Lawrence County.
The win tied former Guntersville head coach Joe Chorba’s win total of 100. This past Friday night, Reese cemented his legacy as the winningest coach in Guntersville football history.
The Wildcats defeated Crossville Friday night 64-0 and gave Reese is 101st win as the Guntersville head coach.
Guntersville hosted Crossville in its first region game of the year. The win gave the Wildcats their third win of the season and a 3-0 record.
The scoring happened early and often for the Wildcats in the first half. So much so that the third and fourth quarters were shortened to 8 minutes and the clock ran continuously.
Guntersville’s scoring got started off with a CJ Gomera touchdown run just one minute into the game. The next offensive possession, quarterback Antonio Spurgeon hooked up with Brandon Fussell on a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Crossville never gained a single yard in the first half, which consistently set Guntersville up with good field position. On their next offensive possession, running back Julyan Jordan broke off a 56-yard touchdown run. Spurgeon would also record a rushing touchdown and one more touchdown pass to Fussell before the end of the half.
Late in the half, the Crossville offense fumbled and Hunter Taylor was in the right spot to recover the ball and run it in for a touchdown. Street Smith would finish the scoring in the first half for the Wildcats by scoring a touchdown on the ground from 15 yards out.
At the half, Guntersville led 57-0.
In the first half, Spurgeon threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns, Gomera had 42 yards and touchdown and Smith had 24 yards and touchdown. Fussell had 81 yards receiving and two touchdowns. The Guntersville defense held Crossville to negative six yards in the first half and gave up just three yards in the second half.
Guntersville will now turn its attention to another region opponent in Douglas. The Wildcats will travel to Douglas Friday night for the second Class 5A, Region 7 game of the year. The Eagles suffered their first loss last week at Arab. Guntersville leads the series against Douglas 17-3.
Crossville hosts Boaz next week.
