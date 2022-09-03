PREP FOOTBALL: Guntersville 64, Crossville 0

Crossville’s Caleb Causey runs the ball in Friday’s game against Guntersville. 

 Photo by Daniel Taylor | Sand Mountain Reporter

Last week Guntersville head coach Lance Reese was able to pick up his 100th win against Lawrence County.

The win tied former Guntersville head coach Joe Chorba’s win total of 100. This past Friday night, Reese cemented his legacy as the winningest coach in Guntersville football history.

