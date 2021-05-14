Repairs begin on County Road 85

During the latest DeKalb County Commission meeting, commissioners heard a brief update from County Administrator Matt Sharp on County Road 85 road repairs.
In an interview with The Times-Journal, County Engineer Ben Luther said in December 2020, the county did a soil nail wall project to stabilize the roadway failure on County Road 85 about midway up the mountain.
“We had a contractor perform the soil nail wall repair during the month of December 2020,” said Luther. “The cracking in the roadway had gotten worse, and the shoulder had cracked and started to slide/dip, along with the roadway.”
Luther said the road did not completely fail, but its movement became much more prominent from the flooding in February of 2019. After repairs were made last year, resurfacing is still needed to smooth the roadway.
“This work is to repair the asphalt roadway that was damaged from the failure and the soil nail wall construction,” he said. “They have thirty 30 working days from today [Thursday] to complete the repairs and all work is to be completed in one day, so by June 24 repairs should be complete.”
The repairs will take place below the top of the mountain on County Road 85 between County Road 121 at the top and Oakdale Subdivision at the bottom.
On Tuesday, commissioners also heard a brief update from Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles on the progress of county roads.
“We are still patching a lot of potholes because of the rain we are getting,” said Broyles. “A lot of the dirt roads and paved roads we’ve had to go back around four or five times because of the rain and do some slight repairs. It’s beginning to hamper our work schedule a good bit.”
Broyles also announced the summer crews mowing initiatives have begun.
In other business, the commission:
• approved damage claim from Randall Smith of Henagar, involving a county vehicle that had damaged his personal vehicle. The incident was verified from the road department.
• approved to hire Britani Williams as accounting clerk in the Commission Office.
• approved Winfield (Butch) Alfree is retiring in the Road Department. Job position will be available.
• approved the resignation of Meagan Hall and Meny Minervas in the Revenue Commission Office.
• approved the retire of Elaine Chester in the Revenue Commission Office. Job position will be available.
• approved the retirement of Trudy Raye in the Probate Office. Job position will be available.
• approved to transfer Caitlin East from dispatch into a clerical position and to transfer Janalee Roberts from part-time dispatch to full-time dispatch to replace Caitlin East at the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office.
• approved to hire Celeste Ragan for a part-time clerical position at the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office.
• approved to transfer Josh Hairston from patrol Sargent to investigations to replace David Davis at the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office.
• approved to promote Ray Morales to patrol Sargent to replace Josh Hairston at the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office.
The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in the DeKalb County Administrative Building located at 111 Grand Avenue, SW, Fort Payne.
