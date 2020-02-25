Glenwood adds new feature to cemetery

The Fort Payne City Council last Tuesday voted to begin selling Columbarium spaces at Glenwood Cemetery.
The spaces will allow family members to inter cremation urns.
Randale Burt, cemetery supervisor, said in a phone call with The Times-Journal, this is a new feature for the city cemetery.
“It’s got 80 vaults in it,” Burt said. “They’re going to be sold for $350 a vault and $150 opening and closing fee.”
Each vault will have a granite front that can be engraved with names and dates.
“[The family] will have a key to [the vault],” he said. So, say if they wanted to have a memorial service or remove the ashes, they can.”
Two retiring city employees were presented with plaques of recognition Tuesday from the council.
“Robyn Campbell, we appreciate your 38 years of service to the city of Fort Payne,” City Council President Brian Baine. “We’re going to miss you, but we know you’ve left it in good hands with Michael [Evett].”
Campbell has worked for the city of Fort Payne since 1981.
David Daniels is retiring from the fire department after 25 years, but was not present at the meeting.
The council also:
• held a public hearing and approved a resolution for the vacation of an alleyway for Casile Keef in the Valley View Subdivision.
• paid the monthly bills.
• approved to continue using a local cable company, asked department heads to limit cable boxes as necessary.
• approved to award the bid for the 5th Street N traffic signal light replacement to Nabco Electric for $248,619.
• authorized the city attorney to enter litigation against Mitch Fortner for unpaid airplane hanger rent.
• set the date for the city’s Independence Day celebration for July 2 and July 3 as a rain-out day.
• approved budget adjustments for the recreation department at $4,807 for a card printer for membership ID cards and for the police department at %5,532 for a card printer and software updates for employees ID cards.
• approved an alcohol license application for the new Dollar General at 1812 Scenic Road E.
• approved an activity permit for GH Metal Solutions for a walk/run starting at 3709 Williams Ave N on April 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m.
• approved to have just one council meeting next month and set it for March 17 at 6 p.m. at the city auditorium.
