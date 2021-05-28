Job seekers welcome: DeKalb, Jackson Counties to host job fair at NACC

If you're looking for a job, mark your calendars. DeKalb and Jackson Counties are hosting a job fair event on Wednesday, June 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College.
The job fair is open to adults and students featuring local industries, businesses and employers searching for applicants ready to enter the workforce.
Employers are said to conduct on-site interviews and hiring for full and part-time positions.
Open interview events such as this one provide applicants with a unique opportunity to meet employers while significantly cutting down the waiting time in a job search.
In addition, applications will be available on hand with local officials assisting.
With federal unemployment coming to an end in June, Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff said career fair officials rally together to present job-seeking workers an opportunity to network with potential employers.
In early May, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Alabama would end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation program effective June 19, 2021, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).
“As Alabama’s economy continues its recovery, we are hearing from more and more business owners and employers that it is increasingly difficult to find workers to fill available jobs, even though job openings are abundant,” said Gov. Ivey. “Among other factors, increased unemployment assistance, which was meant to be a short-term relief program during an emergency-related shutdown, is now contributing to a labor shortage that is compromising the continuation of our economic recovery.”
As reported by the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) on May 21, Alabama’s April unemployment rate was 3.6%, a new post-pandemic record low. Wages in Alabama reached a record high. The unemployment rate is calculated on the number of people in the workforce and the number of people who are working or not working.
For free job services visit the Alabama Career Center System at www.labor.alabama.gov, which operates 53 centers throughout the state. Services include resume preparation, interviewing skills, job search and application assistance, vocational and educational training programs and apprenticeship.
Goff said almost all businesses in the area need employees. She encourages candidates to arrive prepared with a resume and dress for interviews.
“There are also part-time jobs available for students who are interested in working within a school,” said Goff.
In the event of inclement weather or rain, the job fair will be rescheduled for Friday, June 18.
The job and career exposition is sponsored by Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works, Impact Learning Center, Fort Payne Chamber, Rainsville Chamber, Mountain Lakes Chamber, DeKalb County Economic Development Authority and Jackson County Economic Development Authority.
For booth information or to participate, contact Pan Clay at 256-845-7957, email pcaly@dekalbeda.org or Nathan Lee at 256-574-1331, email nathanlee@jacksoncountyeda.org.
Northeast Alabama Community College is located at 138 Alabama Hwy 35, in Rainsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.