Third time is the charm for the Crazies Trifecta

Sign ups are underway for the Crazies Trifecta, three half marathons over three days -- Friday, March 11 through Sunday March 13 -- in three different towns.
Competitive runners will challenge themselves to complete the 39.3 mile routes, which will not be released until closer to the event date. At least two of the three events start in Fort Payne and Rainsville. Each run will start at 8 a.m. Starting locations will be emailed to all participants two weeks prior to trifecta run.
The “Crazies Trifecta” gets its name from the group of runners associated with organizer Jerry Clifton calling themselves Jerry’s Crazies. These dedicated runners travel across the country to participate in events that are particularly grueling to complete, hence “crazy.”
“This our 3rd year to do the Trifecta,” Clifton said. “We started it as a way of raising extra money to be given through the Rainsville Freedom Run for our charities. Some folks who run may do one or two or all three. But in order to get the Crazies Medal you have to do all three half marathons.”
Registration ends March 4 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The sign-up form is found at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Rainsville/CraziesTrifecta.
Clifton said the half-marathons are set up as training runs.
“There will be no timing, no water stations, no door prizes, and no prize money, but those participants that complete all three runs will receive a CRAZIES long sleeve t-shirt and custom trifecta medal. We advertise this as a no frills. It’s a way to have fun and help raise money for our charities,” he said.
Participants mostly do it for the challenge. Crazies Trifecta will be limited to the first 100 people to register.
This year’s Rainsville Freedom Run 10k and 5k, in its 14th year, is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. It attracts hundreds of runners from across the country. Funds generated remain in the community, helping local citizens through donations to benefit charities.
Having fun and helping raise money for good causes? That’s not so crazy after all.
First place in the 10k will be a $1,000 prize, with $800 for second place, $600 for third place, $400 for fourth place and $200 for fifth place.
First place in the 5k overall is $600, second place earns $400, third place wins $300, fourth place earns $200 and fifth place is $100.
Clifton said total door prizes will equal $10,000, “the biggest and most door prizes ever” for the event.
Additional information about the Rainsville Freedom Run 10k and 5k can be found at https://www.facebook.com/rainsvilleffrun.
