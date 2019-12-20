MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Drivers planning to be on Alabama roads during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays should expect increased traffic and allow extra time to reach their destination. For the safety of the traveling public and ALDOT construction and maintenance crews, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after 6 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24, through 6 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 26. For the New Year's holiday, there will be no temporary lane closures from noon, Tuesday, Dec. 31 through 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2.
“Safety is in the hand of drivers, as they are out enjoying their holiday celebrations,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can wreck your holiday and have serious consequences that continue long past the new year.”
ALDOT encourages drivers to:
• Always designate a sober driver.
• Wear a seat belt. Alabama law now requires all passengers in a vehicle to buckle up.
Safety Check
People are almost seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver who causes the crash is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as shown in the Alabama 2018 Crash Facts publication.
Surviving a crash is more likely when wearing a seat belt. The latest statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people killed on Alabama highways were not wearing seat belts.
Traffic and Road Conditions
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
About the Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT's mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.
About Drive Safe Alabama
Drive Safe Alabama is ALDOT’s traffic safety marketing campaign. The goal of Drive Safe Alabama is to strengthen Alabama’s highway safety culture. By providing safe driving information through online resources and educational opportunities, ALDOT aims to reduce crash-related injuries and fatalities on Alabama’s roadways. Learn more at drivesafealabama.org.
