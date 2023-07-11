A young mother, formerly from DeKalb County, will be laid to rest Thursday in Kelly’s Chapel Cemetery.
According to Huntsville police, 22-year-old Keyonna Michelle Worley was the victim of a domestic-related stabbing Sunday morning.
She was found deceased at her home in the 4300 block of Boxwood Court after police responded to a report of an unresponsive subject at about 9 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found Worley, deceased, when they arrived.
Her husband, Michel Emmanuel Gedeon, 26, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
According to the Madison County Detention Center’s inmate roster, no bond had been set for Gedeon. According to a news release on the Huntsville Police Department’s website, Worley’s death remains under investigation.
Visitation for Worley is 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville, with funeral service at 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
