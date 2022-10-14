Packed weekend of events includes Mentone Colorfest

There’s plenty to do this weekend across DeKalb. Options include the following:
Mentone Colorfest (Oct. 15-16)
Presented by the Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA) and featuring hand-made arts & crafts booths, festival food, live music, kids activities, a scarecrow contest, and a costumed pet parade. The venue has changed from Brow Park to the former Moon Lake School campus at 2866 East River Road in Mentone. There is a $5 parking fee.
Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In (Oct. 15)
One last time in 2022, downtown Fort Payne will host this gathering of antique cars, food vendors and live music performed by Brant & Lee from 5-9 p.m.
Music in the Garden Free Concert featuring Dave Latham (Oct. 15)
Fort Payne Main Street offers this free show from 3-5:30 p.m. in the meditation garden located at the back of the Alabama Walking Park near the Big Mill Antiques Mall.
Finders Keepers Fall/Winter Consignment Sale (Oct. 15)
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday. Resumes on Monday and continues until Oct. 22 at the VFW Fairgrounds.
Wild South Presentation (Oct. 15)
The JSU Canyon Center will host this program presented by the Anniston Museums and Gardens at 11 a.m. Learn about the diversity of animals native to the southeast, including some endangered species.
Mt. Carmel Wesleyan Church Benefit Fun Run/Walk (Oct. 15)
Church youth are sponsoring this event to benefit The Gathering Place in Fort Payne. Registration is at 8 a.m., the event begins at 9 a.m. Call (256) 630-5246 for more information.
Chair Weaving Demonstration (Oct. 15).
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the DeSoto State Park Country Store. Call (256) 997-5025 for more information.
