County schools receive first-time District Accreditation

During Tuesday’s DeKalb County Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jason Barnett announced DeKalb County Schools received a distinction of accreditation by the AdvancED Accreditation Commission.
Barnett said he was pleased to have received the certificate in the mail last week because of what it signifies.
“This is to certify that DeKalb County Board of Education has met the criteria for educational quality established by the AdvancED Accreditation Commission and is hereby presented this Certificate of Accreditation,” Barnett read.
According to Barnett, there has never been a certificate of accreditation given to the DeKalb County Board of Education before.
“All of our high schools were accredited, but our junior high [schools and our elementary schools] were not,” Barnett said.
Barnett said for the first time in history all of DeKalb County School are now accredited, which means the schools “meet a certain quality of standard and criteria.”
He said receiving accreditation was a process that involved specific preliminary criteria, and there were several classroom observations and interviews conducted once the team came out.
“We received a lot of information from our community,” he said. “We had a lot of surveys, students provided their input, faculty provided their input, the board, it was really a collective adventure.”
Barnett said the accreditation last through 2024, and each school will receive a certificate to display.
“We are really excited for what this stands for and what it means for us to have that standard and that quality,” he said.
Barnett thanked Jodie Jacobs for leading the effort from his office and for her help during the process.
The board expressed their enthusiasm in welcoming students and faculty for the upcoming school year.
The board also approved the bid for petroleum products from Cedar Bluff Oil Co. Inc. at $2.170 gasoline per gallon, $1.880 diesel per gallon and $0.150 over opis low price.
The board also:
• accepted the retirement of Roland Williams, bus driver at Plainview High School (8/1/19) and Brenda Chapman, CNP worker at Ider High School (9/1/19).
• accepted the resignation of Sheena Marks, family and consumer science teacher at Sylvania High School (8/1/19) and Angela Bell, Pre-K auxiliary at Valley Head High School (8/1/19).
• accepted the decline of position of Cody Willingham, physical education / secondary intervention teacher at Sylvania High School.
• approved the leave of absence of Judith Releford, CNP worker at Sylvania High School (8/1/19 – 8/30/19), Scottie Davis, bus driver at Crossville School (8/1/19 – 1/1/20) and Perla Crump, itinerant transliterator, system (9/19/19 – 12/20/19).
• approved the transfers of Tara Kirby from elementary teacher at Valley Head High School to middle school English language arts teacher at Henagar Jr. High School, Donnis Barkley from middle school English language arts at Henagar Jr. High School to elementary teacher at Valley Head High School, Ian Richards from physical education teacher at Crossville Middle School to Physical education/secondary intervention teacher at Sylvania High School (2019-115), Lee Dalton from itinerant secondary special education teacher at Geraldine High School to assistant principal (10 months) at Fyffe Special Services Center (2019-134), Amy Dyar from library media specialist at Crossville High School to work based cooperative education instructor at the Technology Center (2019-140), Chassidy Griggs from elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to elementary teacher at Plainview High School (2019-135), Tiffany Conner from CNP assistant manager to CNP manager at Henagar Jr. High School (2019-050), Hannah Neel from pre-K auxiliary at Plainview High School to family consumer sciences teacher at Sylvania High School (2019-155), Kim Osborn from intervention teacher to 1/1 assistant principal/ ½ instructional coach at Crossville Middle School (2019-145), Lana Smith from elementary counselor at Geraldine High School to ½ counselor ½ EL teacher (10 months) at Crossville High School (2019-145) and Kelli Shirley from elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to elementary teacher at Ider High School (2019-141).
• approved the certified placements of Elizabeth Conn, secondary general science teacher at Geraldine High School (2019-114), Kaitlin Weaver, secondary English language arts teacher/ JH volleyball head coach at Crossville High School (leave only from 8/1/19 – 5/27/20) (2019-123), Taylor Finch, elementary teacher at Geraldine High School (2019-125), Christina Ford, secondary general science teacher at Crossville High School (2019-129), Nicole Jensen, general social science teacher/ JV girls volleyball head coach at Crossville High School (2019-130), Nakesha Furgerson, family and consumer science teacher at Ider High School (2019-132), Drew Rainer, general science teacher at Ider High School (2019-142), Erin Berry, pre-K teacher at Plainview High School (2019-146), Lora Smith, pre-K teacher at Crossville Middle School (2019-144), Christie Duncan, pre-K teacher at Valley Head High School (2019-146), Kent Colvin, physical education teacher at Crossville Middle School (2019-151), Ann Brownfield, elementary teacher at Collinsville High School (2019-153), Mikayla Brown, elementary teacher at Collinsville High School (2019-153) and Amy Hardin, itinerant SPED teacher (2019-154).
• approved the support placements of Chris Mattox, bus driver at Sylvania High School (2019-083), Sheila Lewis, assistant custodian (4 hour) at Geraldine High School (2019-084), Diane Barrett, bus driver tech route at Ider High School (2019-098), Lisa Camp, bus driver at Crossville School (2019-122), Brittany Rhodes, CNP worker at Crossville Middle School (2019-127) and Greg Kasinger, bus driver at Plainview High School (2019-149).
• approved the following contracts: Sabrina Gore, student support services IDEA B, Penny Colvin, behavioral and autism consulting IDEA B, Kaitlyn Griffin, testing services IDEA B, Janice Brown, vision assessments IDEA B, Twin Acres, physical therapy IDEA B, Crystal Smith, 21st Century Moon Lake student aide Title V, Peyton Knop, 21st Century Crossville summer program aide, Title V/ Migrant, Josh Lance, summer grounds worker at Valley Head, local, and Lorraine Willyard, contract CNP cashier at Ruhama, CNP.
• approved superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports: Technology department restructuring, assignment of certification of deposit, district accreditation and institute.
• approved superintendent’s recommendation to postpone the following until the next board meeting: salary and supplement proposal (principals, substitutes, employee attendance, band directors, coaching supplements) and job description certified occupational therapy assistant.
The next meeting will be held on Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. with a work session at 4:30 p.m.
