Rainsville accepts roads, after long discussion

The Rainsville City Council had lengthy discussions over two meetings last week before voting to accept two roads in the Peaceful Acres subdivision, with conditions.
Developer Robert Keef agreed to make changes to ensure driveway culverts have sloped head walls and adequate toe walls to protect against washouts.
Some council members sought to accept the two streets, Peaceful Drive and Dogwood Lane, as city streets Monday when the council met.
However, Planning Commission Chairman Skeeter Logan told spoke to council members about the process for accepting subdivision streets. He told them according to state law, streets need the approval of an engineer, and a review by the planning commission.
The streets in question had been approved by an engineer, but not by the city engineer, noting those issues with the headwalls and toewalls for culverts at driveways in the subdivision. Councilman Ricky Byrum opposed waiting any lomger to approve the streets. He said rules and regulatiions were "stagnating" growth and development in the City of Rainsville.
Some other council members, however, said they believed the council should take the additional time to let the planning commission meet and make its recommendation before the city council voted.
Ultimately, they said, the decision would be up the the city council.
The council delayed action Monday, with the understanding the planning commission would within days and the city council would meet again Thursday to take action.
In Thursday's meeting, the question was raised of whether the subdivison development should be governed by regulations enacted in 2018, or the previous rules.
After establishing that the Peaceful Acres subdivision initially started in November 2019, it was agreed that the new rules would apply. It's the first subdivision developed under the new rules.
Council member Derek Rosson, who was not present at Monday's meeting questioned why the city seemed to use resolutions for some actions and ordinances for approving others.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said for the permanent action of accepting streets, he believed it should be done by ordinance.
Rosson said he didn't care if it was done by ordinance or resolution, but that the city needed to do the same for all.
After extensive discussion, council members asked the developer if he would agree to make recommended changes if the council accepted the streets.
Keef said he would, and the city council voted to accept the two subdivision streets.
