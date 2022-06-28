Ledbetter addresses abortion law

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, spoke to Alabama’s print news media at the Alabama Press Association’s summer convention in Orange Beach this week. He and Dist. 22 State Senator Greg Albritton, R-Bay Minette, discussed a variety of topics including the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, state budgets, regulation of gambling, the potential for Medicaid expansion, federal infrastructure spending and his probable campaign to become the next Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.
Ledbetter acknowledged criminalizing abortion after the lifting of an injunction.
“The people of this state voted over 75% that they want to be a pro-life state,” he said, noting Alabama’s Republican-dominated legislature passed prohibitions on abortion specifically designed to be challenged in court and appealed all the way up to the United States Supreme Court. As a result of Mississippi’s law getting a favorable ruling from the nation’s top court first, anyone administering an abortion in this state faces up to 99 years in prison. There are no exceptions for a pregnancy resulting from incest and rape.
With more women compelled to carry unwanted pregnancies to full term, more of them will be reliant upon Medicaid to help pay for hospital bills and treatment of resulting children. The U.S. Supreme Court previously ruled that Medicaid expansion so people earning 138% of the federal poverty level can take advantage of federal subsidies and credits through the Affordable Care Act is voluntary. Alabama remains one of 12 states, all led by Republicans, that opted out of doing this.
Ledbetter said the last couple of years have brought “a pretty decent amount of Medicaid expansion. If you look at what we’ve been paying into our Medicaid numbers, we’ve increased that budget by $170 over three years. Do I think there are opportunities to look at better health care in our state? I do. I’ve met with the CEOs of St. Vincent’s and some other major hospitals in our state to have that conversation. I don’t know that a broad expansion of Medicaid is the responsible thing to do. We need to look and see where we need to help our facilities to make sure they get help with the problems they’ve had over the last couple of years.”
Albritton added that the federal government used COVID-19 to bring more Alabamians into the Medicaid program who were not previously eligible and this won’t change until the emergency is declared over. He said extra money spent on Medicaid is funding denied for other programs that are also important to the state.
Asked about the likelihood of gambling legislation that could increase available funding for public programs, Albritton said legislation is needed because Alabama already has numerous gambling operations that generate no money for the state but do generate the problems often associated with gaming. Some are physical locations, others are online through apps.
Ledbetter said he’s not personally a gambler and doesn’t buy lottery tickets, but he agrees on the need to enact regulation of what’s already operating without state oversight.
“In order for us to control what’s going on... by the end of the year we’ll probably have 30 facilities in the state,” he said. “Just because you can’t see them in your hometown doesn’t mean they aren’t here. They are, and the state doesn’t get a dime of that. We’ve got to make sure that we go to the people to vote on something with regulations strong enough to be controlled by the state. It’s a complicated issue. I think people deserve the right to vote about it.”
The two lawmakers scoffed at the proposal by Democratic President Joe Biden to suspend the federal gas tax for three months to provide some direct relief to consumers facing gas prices near $5 a gallon.
The two Republicans accused the Democratic president of “fumbling the energy crisis” and said his plan would endanger highway construction that’s happening across the state.
“That’s an economic engine for our state, creating over 7,000 construction jobs,” Ledbetter said. “What will that do to take those jobs out of the economy after contracts have been awarded and projects started? And the wholesalers who sale the gas, in most cases they aren’t going to reduce the price because the tax comes off of it. That’s just not going to happen.”
Albritton agreed, saying Biden’s proposal would have “extremely dire consequences and be dangerous and irresponsible.”
They do not think a special session of the Legislature will be called by Gov. Kay Ivey during this election year and noted the importance of budgeting conservatively, which is important given the economic uncertainty in the months ahead.
Ledbetter also touched on workforce development programs that will encourage a change in young mindsets to pursue jobs in vocational fields rather than automatically assuming that a college degree is required to make a decent living.
They touched on efforts to modernize the state’s prisons and state parks to operate more efficiently and improve the quality of life/mitigate problems in communities.
“There have been recent tragedies with shootings in schools and churches,” Ledbetter said. “One thing I think we can be proud of is Alabama is a bit ahead of the curve. We’ve spent over $40 million over the last three years for security in our schools, which is surveillance cameras, fences and locks on doors around campus. We’ve put $60 million into mental health care. We were failing our people in Alabama when it came to that. We still have a long way to go but we are making progress. I do think we are ahead of the curve on some of these issues. We’ve addressed the mental health and school safety issue. I can’t sit here and say that things won’t happen tomorrow because I think it’s nearly impossible to completely stop those from happening. But I do thing we are better prepared that we ever have been. There were 42,000 suicides in the US last year. It’s a problem we have got to face.”
They also took credit for paying down much of the state’s previous debt and improving its bond rating, putting Alabama in a stronger position.
Ledbetter, who recently won the GOP Primary and faces no opposition this fall, said that in the next term following this fall’s elections, a new Speaker of the House will be elected. He is expected to be in the running for the job, which would mean influencing that future. He’s “excited” about the challenges the next legislature will face and possibly having the opportunity, if given the authority, to move “capable people who’ve worked hard in the trenches” into positions to replace the knowledge and experience that will be lost as lawmakers retire.
