Local students win ribbons in youth sheep showmanship, premier exhibitor

Youth from across the state exhibited livestock during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the fair’s livestock shows. Events included:
Youth Beef Show - Oct. 9
Youth Goat Show - Oct. 9
District Dairy Show - Oct. 13
State Dairy Show - Oct. 14
Youth Sheep Show - Oct. 16
Youth Swine Show - Oct. 17
While contests vary based on animal exhibited, each show includes awards for Showmanship and Premier Exhibitor. In Showmanship, the exhibitor is judged on criteria including how well they set up their animal, eye contact with the judge and ability to move around the ring with their animal. The Premier Exhibitor contest awards exhibitors based on their overall performance during the entire show as well as their score on a written test.
In all other classes and drives, ribbons are awarded based on the animal’s performance and qualities.
For the Youth Sheep Show, there was a Breeding Show and a Market Show with grand champion and reserve grand champion named in each show.
To qualify for one of the overall awards, an animal had to be named grand champion or reserve champion in their breed.
The Breeding Show breeds were Southdown, Dorset, Texel, Hampshire and Commercial. Awards were also given in the Alabama Bred and Owned category.
The Market Show classes were divided into Lightweight, Middleweight and Heavyweight.
