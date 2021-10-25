Local students win ribbons in youth sheep showmanship, premier exhibitor

Junior showmanship winners at the Alabama National Fair Youth Sheep Show were, from left, Ella Alldredge of Blount County, first place; Mason Smith of Marshall County, second; Macie Simpson of DeKalb County, third; Riley Stephens of Talladega County, fourth; and Courtney White of Randolph County, fifth. The show was Oct. 16 at Teague Arena in Montgomery and was sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance. Junior showmanship includes youth ages 9-12. 

 Contributed Photo

Youth from across the state exhibited livestock during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the fair’s livestock shows. Events included:

Youth Beef Show - Oct. 9

Youth Goat Show - Oct. 9

District Dairy Show - Oct. 13

State Dairy Show - Oct. 14

Youth Sheep Show - Oct. 16

Youth Swine Show - Oct. 17

While contests vary based on animal exhibited, each show includes awards for Showmanship and Premier Exhibitor. In Showmanship, the exhibitor is judged on criteria including how well they set up their animal, eye contact with the judge and ability to move around the ring with their animal. The Premier Exhibitor contest awards exhibitors based on their overall performance during the entire show as well as their score on a written test.

In all other classes and drives, ribbons are awarded based on the animal’s performance and qualities.

For the Youth Sheep Show, there was a Breeding Show and a Market Show with grand champion and reserve grand champion named in each show.

To qualify for one of the overall awards, an animal had to be named grand champion or reserve champion in their breed.

The Breeding Show breeds were Southdown, Dorset, Texel, Hampshire and Commercial. Awards were also given in the Alabama Bred and Owned category.

The Market Show classes were divided into Lightweight, Middleweight and Heavyweight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.