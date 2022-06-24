Katie Britt, who campaigned in Fort Payne last October for the GOP nomination to try and replace six-term United States Senator Richard Shelby, finished Tuesday’s Primary Run-Off Election with a resounding victory, both locally and across the state. She now pivots her campaign to run in the Nov. 8 General Election against the Democrat, Will Boyd, who received 54% locally in his Primary against two challengers, and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
On Tuesday, Britt received 74% of the vote in DeKalb County over Dist. 5 U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished the day with 26%. Statewide, the unofficial tally has Britt receiving 64% to Brooks’ 36%.
Britt received 53% of the vote locally in the May 24 Primary against five other candidates, including Brooks, who received 21% of local support in that contest. Statewide, Britt received 45% of the vote against 29% for Brooks.
If elected, the 40-year-old Britt would become the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama and one of the youngest senators since Reconstruction, sent to replace an 88-year-old six-term Senator in Shelby, her former boss from 2016-18, and potentially occupy the office for decades herself. The loss of Shelby’s seniority in Congress is expected to impact support for federal spending on Alabama projects.
Brooks entered the campaign endorsed by President Donald Trump, as the first sitting congressman to announce his intentions to vote against the ratification of the 2020 election results, which showed Trump lost. Brooks lost Trump’s support in March after he admitted that the former president asked him to “rescind” the election results and call a special election to decide the presidency. In recent days, Trump instead endorsed Britt.
While campaigning at the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building in 2021 with her husband Wesley, Britt delivered a fiery stump speech in which she stated her position on several issues, including immigration, reducing the national debt, improving education, job creation, election integrity, and rural broadband internet. She said that securing the southern border is essential to defend the nation from foreign threats and the economy is threatened from within by people refusing to work and attacking conservative Christian values.
Turnout during Tuesday’s election was 12%, according to Probate Judge Ronnie Osborne.
There was only one race on the ballot for the Democratic Primary Run-off. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers received 56 votes, representing 60% of those voting. Flowers received 54% statewide to defeat Malika Sanders Fortier and advance to challenge Republican incumbent Kay Ivey and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake in the General Election.
Back on the GOP Run-Off ballot, Wes Allen prevailed in the Alabama Secretary of State race, receiving 67% of the DeKalb vote and 65% statewide over Jim Zeigler. Allen will compete against Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte and Libertarian Jason “Matt” Shelby in November. Zeigler, the state’s current auditor, originally considered challenging Gov. Ivey but ran instead to replace Secretary of State John Merrill, who did not run again.
Andrew Sorrell received 60% of the local vote to replace Zeigler as State Auditor, receiving 58% statewide over opponent Stan Cooke. Sorrell faces Libertarian candidate Leigh Lachine in the General Election.
Two seats on the Public Service Commission were also settled in the run-off election, won respectively by Jeremy Oden (52% locally, 52% statewide) and Chip Beeker (58% in DeKalb, 63% across Alabama) over opponents Brent Woodall and Robert L. McCollum. Libertarian candidates Ron Bishop and Laura Lane hope to instead win the Place 1 and 2 seats in the General election.
