Snead State Community College is pleased to announce its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a perfect grade point average of a 4.0 (all A’s) and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours of regular college-level courses.

Crossville

Maria Alonzo, Zuleyma Franco Figueroa, Krimson Alexandria Kidd, Emily Faith McDuffie, and Stephen Andrew Rogers

Dawson

Chancelor Griffen Autwell

Groveoak

Kelsey Danielle Combs

Henagar

Lauren Olivia Womack

Rainsville

David Alexander Hufstetler

Students must hold a minimum of 3.50-3.99 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 or more hours of regular college level courses to be eligible for the Dean’s List.

Collinsville

Jacob Ray Dutton and Xenia Gomez Domingo

Crossville

Jesse Nathaniel Bailey, Evonne Alondra Dimas, Brittany Morgan Hartmann, Angel Carter Keith, Madison Mackenzie Lesley, Summer Lane Maddox, Olivia P. Peppers, Melisa Jarquin Rodriguez, and Melissa D. Stover

Dawson

Davey Jarrett Graham and Jocelyn Corinth Smith

Fort Payne

Brady A. Moses

Geraldine

Jackson Scott Bearden

Rainsville

Hayley Jade Igou, Hayden Reid Slaton and Maddie N. Young

