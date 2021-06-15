Snead State Community College is pleased to announce its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a perfect grade point average of a 4.0 (all A’s) and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours of regular college-level courses.
Crossville
Maria Alonzo, Zuleyma Franco Figueroa, Krimson Alexandria Kidd, Emily Faith McDuffie, and Stephen Andrew Rogers
Dawson
Chancelor Griffen Autwell
Groveoak
Kelsey Danielle Combs
Henagar
Lauren Olivia Womack
Rainsville
David Alexander Hufstetler
Students must hold a minimum of 3.50-3.99 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 or more hours of regular college level courses to be eligible for the Dean’s List.
Collinsville
Jacob Ray Dutton and Xenia Gomez Domingo
Crossville
Jesse Nathaniel Bailey, Evonne Alondra Dimas, Brittany Morgan Hartmann, Angel Carter Keith, Madison Mackenzie Lesley, Summer Lane Maddox, Olivia P. Peppers, Melisa Jarquin Rodriguez, and Melissa D. Stover
Dawson
Davey Jarrett Graham and Jocelyn Corinth Smith
Fort Payne
Brady A. Moses
Geraldine
Jackson Scott Bearden
Rainsville
Hayley Jade Igou, Hayden Reid Slaton and Maddie N. Young
