Jacob Stiefel headlining Third Saturday in downtown Fort Payne

What: Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In
When: August 20, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Fort Payne at the DeKalb Theatre
It’s Third Saturday, time for the monthly sunset cruise-in.
The event shuts down Gault Avenue so neighbors can experience live music, food, shopping and catching up on the latest. It’s a chance to make new memories and reminisce about the vintage cars and music that take one back to simpler times.
Organizer Amelia Johnson Landstreet said the entertainer this month on the main stage facing the DeKalb Theatre will be Jacob Stiefel, returning to his hometown.
He built a following playing in Tuscaloosa nightclubs while attending the University of Alabama, then paid his dues in the downtown Nashville bars before releasing his first EP in 2012. He has toured the country with his original music, and earlier this month, he joined CJ Solar and Nick Gibbens on the stage of the historic Grand Ole Opry on the occasion of Solar’s debut record, “The Future’s Neon.”
The Locals, will play at the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building. The trio of Curtis Strange, Rob Bouchard and Paul Crawford are local favorites at spots such as Vintage 1889, Jefferson’s, and Limons. They are also in the lineup for next month’s Boom Days Heritage Celebration on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.
Third Saturday festivities will also have the dedicated play area for children, called the Vendors Kidz Zone, plus food vendors and more than 200 classic cars exhibited by the owners. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.
Crowds have turned out to enjoy entertainers such as Still Kickin’, Leah Seawright with Mark Herndon, the Eric McKinney Band, Jeff Young, and Mike McClung.
The event will skip September, which already features Boom Days and conclude in October.
