Veteran speaks about PTSD, mental health

Eric Dudash credits a dog with saving his life, and now the veteran and that dog work together to enlighten people about post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health issues faced by veterans.
The Northeast Student Veteran Association at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) recently hosted a PTSD Awareness program. The college was honored to have Chief Master Sergeant Dudash, accompanied by his service dog, Phantom, from the Warrior Freedom Service Dogs program, to speak. The program was free and open to the public.
Dulash has become passionate about PTSD awareness and helping other military veterans, along with anyone else affected by PTSD, see that it is okay to seek help. He wants to help end the stigma around mental health. “I think we’re starting to see the change,” said Dulash.
Dr. David Campbell, the President of NACC, expressed his gratitude to Jennifer Brown and Brenda Hernandez, the college’s Veterans Affairs Specialists, for organizing this informative and valuable event.
Dudash, who retired from active duty with the United States Air Force on Dec. 1, 2018, has dedicated over 30 years of service to our country. Throughout his career, Dudash was involved in various conflicts, including Desert Shield & Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, hostage rescue, and drug interdiction.
Having attained the rank of Chief Master Sergeant/E9, he held command positions in support of multiple MAJCOMS, such as Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), Air Force Central Command (AFCENT), Air Combat Command (ACC), United States Air Forces Europe (USAFE), Special Operations Command (SOCCOM), Combined Joint Special Operations Component (CJSOAC), and Air Education & Training Command (AETC). Dudash deployed 17 times and completed 167 TDYs (Temporary Duty) assignments to various locations.
In his last role as Chief Master Sergeant, Dudash provided counsel to commanders on matters related to the readiness, utilization, morale, professional development, and quality of life of more than 1,200 enlisted members in 62 different Air Force specialties. He also oversaw the training of 35,000 student graduates worldwide annually.
Dudash holds a Master of Arts in Education, specializing in Adult Education and Training. He currently resides in Mentone, Alabama, with his wife, Barbara, and takes great pride in his three children: Zachary, Brooke, and Adoree ("Add O Ray"). He is an esteemed member of the Dekalb County VFW Post 3128 and serves as the VFW State of Alabama Jr. Vice Commander.
Dudash, along with his trusted companion, "Phantom," actively participates in the Warrior Freedom Service Dogs program. They provide mentorship to fellow veterans, offer support to those receiving Hospice Care, contribute to the Fort Payne Patriots Park Board, and deliver talks on teamwork, resilience, and servant leadership in schools and businesses across the state.
“I did not believe in service dogs. I didn’t believe a service dog could help someone like me,” said Dulash when speaking about his service dog. “(Phantom) saved my life. I absolutely believe service dogs are my medicine.”
Phantom possesses remarkable skills that assist Dudash in numerous ways, including scent-based intervention for nightmares and anxiety, tactile stimulation during disoriented episodes, maintaining situational awareness, and performing other essential service tasks that enhance the Chief's daily life.
Dudash and Phantom take pride in serving their community in various capacities, be it educating students in local classrooms or accompanying the Chief to support fellow veterans facing their own challenges. They are inseparable partners, united in their commitment to making a difference.
To learn more about Northeast Alabama Community College's Veteran's Association or Veteran's Benefits, please visit nacc.edu or reach out to Jennifer Brown at brownj@nacc.edu or Brenda Hernandez at hernandezb@nacc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.