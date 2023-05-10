Lawrence Matthew Bollinger, 44, of Fort Payne passed away May 3rd, 2023 in Cartersville, Ga. He was the IT Operations Director for Real Floors in Marietta, Ga.
Mr. Bollinger grew up in Calhoun County Alabama and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1996. He received a BS degree in Computer Science as well as a Master’s Degree in Engineering Construction Management from UAB.
Matt was a brilliant man, with a deep knowledge in Information Technology, Audio Visual, Radio systems and a multitude of communication technologies. He was instrumental in providing communications for a worldwide project, providing clean water for underprivileged communities around the world. Matt played bass in a popular band and was a licensed pilot.
Mr. Bollinger’s friends knew him as a genius with a heart of gold who would make your problem his problem. Mr. Bollinger touched the lives of others with his kind, thoughtful, and helpful personality. He was an authentic man loved by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his wife Kelly Brooks, father Larry Bollinger, stepmother Judi Bollinger, sons Jax and Elijah, brothers Joshua, Jacob, Andrew, several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.
A visitation will be held at the Great Buck Lodge at 108-A Fox Lane, Fort Payne Alabama on Friday May 26th at 1:00 pm with a celebration of life beginning at 2:00 pm.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
