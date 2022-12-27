Two long-time public servants are retiring from the District Attorney’s office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.
District Attorney Michael O’Dell is retiring after four decades representing DeKalb and Cherokee counties. An employee of the DA’s office since 1981, O’Dell served as deputy district attorney when he was appointed in 1996 to replace retiring Richard Igou. His term ends next month, when he will be succeeded by District Attorney-elect Summer McWhorter Summerford.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Bob Johnston has served in the office since 1997, starting his career in 1993 with the Tuscaloosa District Attorney’s office. He also decided to retire after decades of prosecuting crimes against children, homicides and other violent crimes.
O’Dell said he looks forward to spending time with his wife, Betsy, and their children and grandchildren. Johnston said he and wife Jill hope to spend more time traveling, but he plans to maintain a small legal practice representing both dependent children and those accused of delinquency in juvenile court.
The long list of accomplishments by both men exceed the amount of space available to give them justice, but they will be honored Wednesday, Dec. 28, at a special reception at The Building in downtown Fort Payne from 4-7 p.m.
O’Dell was named District Attorney of the Year for 2014 and The Times-Journal’s Citizen of Influence in 2015. He had a hand in many things including co-founding the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center in 1991 and a Cherokee County version in 1999, as well as the Ninth Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force in 1996, and Drug Courts of both DeKalb and Cherokee counties (in 1999 and 2004). He also helped to create the Partnership for a Drug-Free DeKalb in 1999. Nearly every major piece of legislation in Alabama dealing with methamphetamine originated in the Ninth Circuit DA’s office, and he established the “Zerometh” campaign locally in 2009.
Johnston has also been heavily involved in the battle against drug addiction, serving as drug court supervisor and as a mentor for Partnership for a Drug Free DeKalb County. He was voted by the D.A. Investigator’s Association as Assistant District Attorney of the Year in 2018.
Johnston, a graduate of Crossville High School, Auburn University and the University of Alabama School of Law, has served as a first chairman on the Board of Directors for the DeKalb County Council on Domestic Violence and first president of the Advisory Board for “The Way Home”, a home for unwed teenage mothers. He also served on the Board of Directors of the child abuse prevention organization that became Cherokee County’s Children’s Advocacy Center.
Additionally, Johnston serves as a volunteer counselor for the DeKalb Interfaith Medical Clinic and served as an adjunct professor for Huntingdon College from 2016 to 2019. In the community, he’s a past-president of the Fort Payne Rotary Club and former board member for the United Giver’s Fund.
Both men are deeply religious. O’Dell is a charter member of Grace Presbyterian Church, PCA, where he has served as a deacon, elder, librarian, high school Sunday school teacher, and men’s Bible study teacher. Johnston is deacon chairman at First Baptist Church of Fort Payne, where he teachers a career and couples Sunday School class and leads a youth discipleship group, as well as singing in the choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.