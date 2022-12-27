District Attorney's Office says goodbye to DA Mike O'Dell and Assistant DA Bob Johnston

DA Mike O'Dell and Assistant DA Bob Johnston: two long-time public servants are retiring from the District Attorney’s office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

 File Photo

District Attorney Michael O’Dell is retiring after four decades representing DeKalb and Cherokee counties. An employee of the DA’s office since 1981, O’Dell served as deputy district attorney when he was appointed in 1996 to replace retiring Richard Igou. His term ends next month, when he will be succeeded by District Attorney-elect Summer McWhorter Summerford.

