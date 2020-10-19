The Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (ABCCEDP) provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings for women who meet eligibility guidelines. Free services include a pelvic exam, pap smear, clinical breast exam, mammogram, and diagnostic services such as an ultrasound, colposcopy, or biopsy, if needed.
For more information about free screenings, contact ABCCEDP toll-free at 1-877-252-3324 or contact your local county health department.
Eligibility guidelines for free services
• Women meeting the age eligibility
• Women who have an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines - 2020 Income Eligibility Guidelines
• Women without insurance or who are underinsured
Breast cancer screening
• Women aged 40-49, screen every other year
• Women aged 50-64, screen every year
• Women aged 40-64 with breast mass and one of the following:
--Breast complaints including bloody nipple discharge, dimpling, or 1st degree relative with breast cancer.
--(mammogram and MRI alternated every 6 months)
OR one of the following:
--Personal history of breast cancer or known genetic mutation such as BRCA 1 or 2 (Must have documentation of breast cancer and/or genetic mutation).
--1st degree relative with breast cancer or known genetic mutation such as BRCA 1 or 2 (Must attempt to retrieve documentation of breast cancer and/or genetic mutation)
--Greater than 20% lifetime risk of breast cancer using a breast cancer risk assessment
--History of radiation treatment to chest area before age of 30 (typically for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma)
--(mammogram and MRI alternated every 6 months)
• Women age 65 and older with no insurance or Medicare Part A only, screen every other year
Cervical cancer screening
• Women age 40-64 (Includes those that are NOT eligible for Family Planning): co-test every 5 years, or Pap every 3 years
• Women age 21-39 (Those who have had tubal ligation or partial hysterectomy with cervix remaining)
-- Ages 21-29: Pap test only every 3 years
-- Ages 30-39: Co-test every 5 years, or Pap test every 3 years
• Women ANY AGE with a past personal history (biopsy) of CIN ll, CIN lll, or invasive cervical cancer
• Women age 21-64 (those NOT eligible for Family Planning) with one of the following: Diethylstilbestrol (DES) exposure in utero, immuno-compromised due to health condition, organ transplant, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
-- Ages 21-29: Annual Pap test (For those not eligible for Family Planning)
-- Ages 30-64: Co-test every 3 years, or Annual Pap test
• Women age 21-39 who need diagnostic follow-up services for abnormal cervical cancer screening results if uninsured or under-insured
• Women age 65 or older with no insurance or Medicare Part A only. Must meet ASCCP guidelines for continued screening.
Our ability to provide breast screening services to women age 40-64 is directly related to funds available for this grant year. Program funds are provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Alabama, Susan G. Komen North Central AL, and Joy to Life Foundation.
ADPH will continue to monitor the number of women enrolling in the program and related costs. Although adjusting the age groups eligible for program services can be frustrating and confusing, utilizing all funds to serve those in need is our ultimate objective.
A flyer has been created for ABCCEDP women regarding Alabama 211. By dialing 2-1-1, individuals will be provided information and easy access to community resources located throughout Alabama. Assistance with insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace as well as many other services listed on the flyer will be available. An ABCCEDP eligibility update form that summarizes current eligibility has also been created.
Patient enrollment
Health care providers who have contracted with ABCCEDP should enroll their patients through the ABCCEDP Online Med-It System.
For instructions on how to enroll a patient, please read the 2012 Med-It Enrollment Instructions.
Breast cancer Facebook page
The CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control has recently launched a Facebook page dedicated to the topic of breast cancer. The page, targeted to public health partners, healthcare providers and the public, was created to provide an interactive forum dedicated to preventing and reducing the effects of breast cancer on women. Please log onto Facebook and “like” their page, engage with their content, and share with your followers on Facebook. We hope you find this to be a valuable resource in the fight against breast cancer.
You can find the new CDC Breast Cancer page at www.facebook.com/CDCBreastCancer.
Women screened
From the program’s beginning in 10/1996 through 12/2019:
• 130,798 women screened
• 202,597 clinical breast exams provided
• 188,864 mammograms provided
• 109,110 Pap smear tests provided
• 2,502 breast cancers detected
• 2,846 cervical preinvasive (CIN I, II & III) and invasive cancers detected
July 2018 - June 2019:
• 11,294 women screened
• 7,486 clinical breast exams provided
• 7,430 mammograms provided
• 4,349 Pap smear tests provided
• 106 breast cancers detected
• 317 cervical preinvasive (CIN I, II & III) and invasive cancers detected
