Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, is the General Election. There are 10 amendments on the ballot, eight of which are amendments to Alabama's 121-year-old Constitution.
Reader may remember that Amendment 3 was inspired by former Gov. Fob James' decision to commute the death sentence of convicted killer Judith Ann Neelley.
Amendment 3 is essentially a “part two” of "Lisa's Law", passed in 2019 to prevent anyone from profiting off a crime they’ve committed.
Over four decades ago, 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican was kidnapped, raped, and eventually murdered at Little River Canyon.
If approved Tuesday, the amendment will require a governor to notify the Attorney General and a victim’s family before postponing or reducing a death sentence. Failure to provide this notice would void the governor’s action and allow the attorney general to seek a new execution date from the Alabama Supreme Court.
Guaranteeing justice is also the aim of Amendment 1 to add crimes for which bail can be denied, to include murder, kidnapping in the first degree, rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual torture, domestic violence in the first degree, human trafficking in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, arson in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, terrorism, and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six.
Amendment 2 will allow either the state or local governments to grant federal funds to an organization to build access to broadband high-speed internet.
Amendment 4 states that any bill passed during an election year that may affect the election must come into effect at least six months before.
Amendment 5 simply removes “orphans’ business” from the Constitution since the word “orphan” is no longer used in legal documents.
Amendment 6 would allow cities to funnel special property taxes directly into construction projects instead of going into debt, in a “pay-as-you-go” system.
Amendment 7 deals with something similar. Right now, the Constitution allows some counties and cities to sell public properties, lend their credit, or go into debt for economic growth using public funds. The amendment will give all counties and/or cities to do this.
Amendment 8 only applies to Shelby County and Amendment 9 only applies to Lake View in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson County.
Amendment 10 will only pass following the approval of a new state constitution to replace a document that is widely considered to contain outdated, overtly racist language that has no relevance in today’s world.
"The Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform has worked diligently to update our antiquated Constitution,” columnist Steve Flowers said in regard to the proposed Constitution.
