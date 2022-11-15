Former children’s minister charged with 215 counts of child pornography

Steve Wukmer, 66, of Rainsville was arrested Monday on 215 counts of possession of child pornography. 

 DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

A 66-year-old Rainsville man was arrested this week and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the inmate roster for the DeKalb County Detention Center on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office website.

Steve Wukmer was booked Monday at 4:57 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.