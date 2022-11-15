Former children’s minister charged with 215 counts of child pornography

A 66-year-old Rainsville man was arrested this week and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the inmate roster for the DeKalb County Detention Center on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office website.
Steve Wukmer was booked Monday at 4:57 p.m.
The arrest followed an investigation by the Rainsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, which uncovered that Wukmer was a former children’s minister in Ohio. At this time, it is unclear if there was any misconduct by Wukmer in Ohio.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said in a statement that he is “disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I’m also not surprised. We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally.”
Wukmer was reported arrested at his place of employment in Fort Payne.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office aided in the investigation by performing the forensic downloading of the devices gathered during the execution of a search warrant.
At this time, Wukmer is being held in the DeKalb County Jail where he is awaiting a bond to be set.
