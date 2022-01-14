Widespread rain will occur across the state Saturday and Saturday night. A couple of strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon near the Alabama/Florida state line.
The timeframe for wintry precipitation is from 12 am Sunday to 12 am Monday. Rain will mix with and change to snow in far northern AL between 12 am – 4 am Sunday, and across the northern half of the state during the remainder of the morning. A rain and snow mix or light snow may occur as far south as Hwy 84 in south Alabama during the afternoon. The bulk of the precipitation will end by 12 am Monday, with the potential of some snow flurries through sunrise Monday.
The first graphic shows current expected snowfall totals. Please note these amounts could change, with the potential for significantly higher amounts in the far northern sections of the state. The heavy rain on Saturday and wet ground will aid in snowfall melt. However, it is expected that in some spots the snowfall rate will exceed the melting rate. This could produce some slick roads and difficult driving conditions.
The second graphic shows the timing of temperatures dropping to 32 degrees or below. Any standing water on bridges and overpasses will likely produce additional slick spots Sunday night into Monday morning.
Temperatures Monday will rise above freezing over the southern half of the state between 7 – 9 am and the northern half between 9 am – 12 pm. The exception will be for areas that receive higher snowfall totals where temperatures could remain below freezing until 2-3 pm.
Keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts from a trusted and reliable source. This is a classic winter weather event for Alabama, meaning it’s a race between cold air, precipitation and ground temperatures. Expect forecast changes during the next 48 hours.
