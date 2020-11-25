Sheriff's office makes multiple drug arrests in recent weeks

In the last two weeks, DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies, along with the help of Collinsville Police Department, Fyffe Police Department and DeKalb County Narcotics Unit arrested eight on drug charges. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office also assisted a neighboring county with an arrest that resulted in the individual being taken to Marshall County Jail on drug charges and possession of a firearm.
On Friday, Nov. 6, DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies, Marshall County, Boaz Police Department, DeKalb County Narcotics and ALEA assisted Marshall County on a chase that ended in the apprehension of Christopher Johnson. The chase started in the Boaz/Albertville area and ended in DeKalb County. Soon after the suspect crossed into DeKalb from Marshall, he attempted to cross a field, but ended up getting stuck instead and that is when he was apprehended. Johnson was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree. Johnson was taken and booked into Marshall County Jail.
On the same day, deputies made a traffic stop at the intersection of Al Hwy 68 and Hwy 168 in Kilpatrick, resulting in the arrest of Brenda Jean Whisenant, 58, of Horton. Whisenant was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 17 near Rodentown, resulted in the arrest of Bradley Todd Brothers, 48, of Crossville. Brothers was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphilia. A separate traffic stop, near the Mapco in Collinsville, resulted in the arrest of Ronald Lynn Seay, 56, of Crossville. Seay was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree.
On Friday, Nov.13, agents arrested Stephanie Lynn Rothell, 50, of Fort Payne, at her residence on Williams Ave NE in Fort Payne after going to serve a warrant for Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. While at the Rothell residence, agents found her in possession of synthetic marijuana. Rothell was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On the same day, David Alan Goza, 56, of Fort Payne, was arrested after a traffic stop on Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne. The traffic stop resulted in deputies finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Goza was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. In a separate incident, on the same day, Dallas Wayne Parker, 27, of Albertville, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. After finding Parker in possession of illegal drugs, Fyffe Police Department called the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit to assist in the search. During the search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, a traffic stop in the Powell Community, led to the arrest of John Eugene McClendon, 50, of Powell. McClendon was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage. During the stop, agents also found out McClendon was wanted on other charges. On the same day, Jimmy Wayne Walker, 35, of Fort Payne, was arrested on Gault Ave N in Fort Payne on charges of Theft of Property 4th and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. After an investigation of stolen deer cameras, Walker was identified as the suspect. While locating the deer cam, agents also found smoking pipes at Walker's residence.
There are still five cases under investigation that occurred during this time span, and more arrests and charges are pending following further investigation. Agents seized over 3 oz of Methamphetamine and 3 grams of Heroin.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: "I am proud of the job all our folks do from patrol to the drug task force. This goes to show that communication between all divisions in our agency can lead officers to all areas of the county, from taking down drug dealers, to recovering stolen property and from one case to the next. Communication is key, the tips from the public also played a great role in these cases. With communication and action equals arrest but most importantly, trust between law enforcement and our law abiding citizens, and that's the ultimate goal. God bless."
